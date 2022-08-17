‘We are not done yet’ warns Wakefield Trinity boss Willie Poching

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Trinity took a giant stride towards safety when they were impressive 30-12 winners against in-form Wigan Warriors while relegation rivals Toulouse lost their latest game to Warrington Wolves.

It left the Wakefield side four points ahead of the French club with four matches remaining, but Poching is not getting carried away by the improvement in recent fortunes.

He said: "We are not home and hosed, we are not done yet.

Wakefield Trinity v Wigan Super league sun 14th aug 2022 Lee Kershaw scores for Wakefield

“The proof is in the mathematics, there’s four games to go, there’s eight points there.

“Toulouse are not going to die wondering, they’re going to throw everything at their challenges ahead.

"We have to worry about ourselves and not rely on what they’re doing.”

"We've still got four games coming up in a short period of time, which is a challenge in itself for us and to try to keep the bodies and minds fresh as possible to deliver that again, because that’s what we need to do.

“Every win is important, every good performance counts to us getting some consistency.

“But I thought it (Wigan win) counts for a lot.

“We’ve shown that a couple of times in the past couple of weeks, we’ve got to be consistent with it and they know that.”

Poching was understandably pleased with the performance of his players in so convincingly beating the team with the most dangerous attacking game in the league this year.

He added: “I’m really proud of their hunger and desire.

"Probably the most pleasing thing for me was it was a real team effort and team performance.

"On top of that, we did it from minute one to minute 80 and we had a desire to really defend our try line. I think there was a period where we had to defend seven sets.

"Doing that against anybody's difficult, but against a team of the quality that Wigan have, in the conditions that we played in, they need to be really commended for that."