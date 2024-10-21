Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Over 8,000 fans crammed into Belle Vue for Wakefield Trinity’s stunning Grand Final success over Toulouse on Saturday.

The vast majority will have made the trek to Wembley in June for the club’s first visit to the national stadium in 45 years. It ended in glory too. Well worth the wait.

Some Wakefield supporters may not have seen it coming at the time, but relegation to the Championship has seen the club re-born. It has sparked into life under the stewardship of new owner Matt Ellis and head coach Daryl Powell.

A host of new players came into the club for the journey ahead. Ossett-born Jay Pitts, who started his career with Trin in 2008 before moving to Leeds Rhinos, was one those squad members who stayed on after relegation from Super League.

Jay Pitts in action for Wakefield Trinity in the Grand Final victory over Toulouse. Picture by Scott Merrylees.

He is now a treble winner. And those thousands of fans have memories to last a lifetime.

“That sounds good,” the former Hull FC, Bradford Bulls and London Broncos star admitted to the Wakefield Express, who rejoined in 2020.

“We have worked really hard. To be able to do it with that sort of performance is pretty special, in front of our home fans as well. It is something I’ll hold onto for the rest of my life.

“I thought we were really professional. Big games call for big plays and our big players stood up. It was a good all-round performance from one to 17.”

He added: “We will need the fans more than ever next year. For them to come in their numbers like they have done this year has been special. They have got us through a hell of a lot, from Wembley, going all the way up to Barrow. They have come in their numbers every single time and it’s really special to look up and see them.

“We couldn’t have done it without them. I am really proud to play for this club. I can see how much it means to the fanbase, especially as the last few years haven’t really worked out how they probably wanted it to.

“For them to get this much consistency and to win some trophies will live long in the memory.”