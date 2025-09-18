Wakefield Trinity head coach Daryl Powell. Picture by Olly Hassell/SWpix.com

One year on from claiming a historic Championship treble, Wakefield Trinity are now just 80 minutes away from cementing their place with the Super League big boys.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Wakefield travel to Salford Red Devils tomorrow (Friday, September 19, kick off 8pm) knowing that victory will confirm sixth spot in the league and a play-off eliminator encounter at either Leigh Leopards or Leeds Rhinos.

Of course, Trinity’s spot in the play-offs could be confirmed tonight (Thursday) should Catalans Dragons perform like they did at the Rhinos last week and beat Hull FC - just one point and one place behind Trin - at the MKM Stadium.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Super League table suggests it has been an inconsistent season for Trin with 14 wins and 12 defeats. But it has been a campaign that nobody would have seen coming in 2023, with the club relegated from the top tier.

Wakefield Trinity owner Matt Ellis celebrates the excellent victory over Hull KR. Picture by Olly Hassell/SWpix.com

The stark contrast is unimaginable. New owner, the wonderfully charasmatic Matt Ellis, has played a huge part in that.

The DIY Kitchens Stadium has been a fortress. Wigan Warriors, Leeds Rhinos and, just last Saturday, Hull KR, have all felt the full force of what a sell-out crowd at Belle Vue can do. Ellis’ post-match celebrations with the Trin faithful have become mandatory.

Daryl Powell’s men blew the league leaders away in a first half performance that wouldn’t have looked out of place in a Grand Final.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Now, without getting ahead of themselves, it is time for consistency.

“The challenge for us is to do it every week and be more consistent,” admitted Powell ahead of the final game of the regular season.

“We didn’t come back from the week off exceptionally well. We’re trying to find a consistency of performance and excellence that allows us to show that we’re a top six top team. That’s what we’re aiming for.

“That’s a challenge - for all of us to find that formula that we're capable of doing. We have kept it in our hands and we have a great opportunity now to finish the job and see what happens.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He added: “I just rewind two weeks to the Cas game. All the pressure was on us then. We have to manage and handle that better ourselves. It’s about individual players preparing themselves well.

“We know there is an opportunity and that kind of performance (against Hull KR) shows that we are capable of beating everybody. But we have to be at our best. Every individual has to be at their best.

“We can’t have anybody dropping below being right up there. They need to be as good as they can be, and they were against Hull KR.”

On the tantalising prospect of making the play-offs, and whether Leigh or Leeds - who Trin have beaten on their own patch this year - would be reluctant to face them, Powell said:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“They will feel confident. I watched Leigh last week and I thought they were really good. They have got some really powerful players. But we will go and really challenge them.

“I think we are dangerous. We have beaten Leigh away and Leeds away, it’s not anything we are really scared about. We respect the environment we will be going into but it’s not unchartered territory for us.

“In a one-off game we can be really dangerous and there would be absolutely zero pressure on us. Let’s get there first and see what happens.”