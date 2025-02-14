It is approaching the nine year anniversary of one of sport’s greatest underdog stories.

It may be a totally different-shaped ball game but the mesmeric rise of Leicester City from no-hopers to Premier League champions in 2016 shocked, and gripped, the whole sporting world.

At 5,000/1 to lift the trophy before a ball was even kicked, nobody gave them a chance.

Is the same being said of Wakefield Trinity as they prepare to embark on their first season back in Super League after a terrific treble-winning campaign in the Championship?

Wakefield Trinity owner Matt Ellis with the Championship Grand Final trophy. Photo by Scott Merrylees

At 100/1 outsiders with several betting companies, including the league’s own sponsor Betfred, there seems to be a consensus, from the outside, that Trin may struggle to make an impression back at the top table.

“I think it’s great,” roared Trinity owner Matt Ellis, who revealed he has discussed the topic with the squad.

“Let’s use that to fire us up all year. We know we’re better than that.

“We’re better than a 100/1 outsider. You look at the Leicester City scenario, especially if we can get some momentum.”

He added: “This is a three, four year journey.

“If we end up in the top four or six this year, amazing. If not, then it’s a four year build to try and get to that Grand Final.

“It would be nice if it was within those four years. I said that we wanted to get there and I’m still saying that.

“We’re in year one of the journey, so I hope the fans just enjoy being back in Super League first and foremost.

“I think that we’re going to be competitive most weeks. I don’t think there will be weeks where we will be hammered week after week like the previous time we were in Super League.

“Let’s just enjoy being in the contest every week and see where we finish. The top eight would be good. Top six would be unbelievable. We’re not looking at the bottom two or three that’s for sure.

“If we can come out of our tough start in a good spot with a few early wins and if we get a bit of momentum, we could be the surprise package.”