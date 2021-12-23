Liam Kay steps up to land winning penalty as Pontefract edge home against Goole

Liam Kay who proved the match winner for Pontefract when he kicked the winning penalty at Goole. Picture: Jonathan Buck

After losing to then bottom of the table Bradford Salem a couple of weeks earlier, Ponte did not want a repeat, but their weakened side were tested by a Goole team who have now replaced Salem at the foot of Yorkshire One.

They found themselves 15-9 down in the second half and were still trailing with 10 minutes to go, but found reserves of energy to get over the line for a win that keeps their promotion challenge on the boil.

It was credit to the two clubs that this game was played with many games in the county succumbing to the fear of covid.

Goole restored their pride after a heavy beating at Ponte earlier in the season and from Ponte’s point of view, it was a hard-earned victory after they had to take the field with a squad down to the bare bones.

In all recent games against Goole the victories have been based on a completely dominant scrum and this game was no different. To counter this Goole had a completely dominant line-out, as the forced changes in personnel up front for Ponte had a negative effect.

The game started with constant Ponte pressure, but with Brodie Matthews receiving a needless yellow card, a lack of patience and organisation when near the line, allied to a determined defence from the opposition kept the scoreline blank.

Ponte sensibly changed tactics and decided to convert a penalty when the tries failed to come.

Goole had not been in the Ponte half for the first 20 minutes, but a handling error from the restart gave them good position for their centre to step inside the cover for an unconverted try.

The first half finished with Ponte in control and they regained the lead with a long range Kay penalty, as Goole managed to somehow avoid a yellow card for a late tackle.

A bad start to the second half for the visitors saw their opponents execute well a three on two overlap to put their winger in the corner for a converted try.

Ponte reduced the arrears with the metronomic Kay converting a scrum penalty.

This advantage was shortlived as Goole replied with an opportunist drop-goal after possession was once again coughed up from the restart.

At 15-9 down Ponte needed to respond and they did. Another monstrous scrum allowed the backs to create an overlap for full-back Richard Hossack to dive in at the corner for a try from which Kay missed a difficult conversion.

This left Ponte still a point behind with less than ten minutes to go, but they drew a penalty nearly on the halfway line and with most of the crowd advocating a kick to the corner, up stepped Kay to boot over what proved to be a match winning three points.

Goole battled hard to respond, but Ponte defended stoutly and did well not to concede a kickable penalty as Goole put the pressure on.

Ponte’s cause was not helped with an unlucky yellow for replacement centre Harry McAllister, who fell foul of the new head high tackle rule.

All in all, it was a tough game in which Ponte were delighted to come away with a victory which consolidates their place in the top three. It was hard to pick out individuals in a scrappy performance full of endeavour and will to win.

Best forward was probably Bailly Matthews, but a mention must be given to players such as number eight Callum Rogers who filled in at front row when already stretched resources were made worse with injuries.

Captain Kay was outstanding with his all-round performance praised by the onlooking ex England centre Brian Barley.

Victory kept Pontefract in third place ahead of the two-week break they now face. They are next in action at home to Dinnington on January 8.