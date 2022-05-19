Pontefract's young player of the year Lucas Ketteridge is following in father’s footsteps

Close runners up were young winger Kieran Tucker and open-side flanker Leo Harrison.

The award has been created in memory of former player, captain, chairman and president of Pontefract RUFC, the late Neil Bowmer, by his long-standing friends from Hemsworth High School, including Alan Jones (who went on to captain Fylde Rugby Club alongside former England captain and RFU boss Bill Beaumont), Dave Roebuck (ex-coach of Barnard Castle School) and PRUFC stalwart Dave Howdle.

The well deserved award to Lucas is in recognition of a wonderful first season in a Pontefract team that finished second in the league, just pipped for top spot in Yorkshire Division One by Middlesbrough RFC.

Lucas Ketteridge in try scoring action for Pontefract RUFC. Picture: Jonathan Buck

Lucas played in 25 league games, scoring 15 tries and earned a ‘cauliflower ear’ that a gnarly 40-year-old veteran hooker would be proud of.

He came to Moor Lane for pre-season training in July 2021 having previously played at King’s School with juniors coach Linden Metcalfe. His commitment, speed and courage in the tackle soon caught the eye of Pontefract’s coaching team.

“Lucas is not just a finisher, he has an all-round attacking game, is fast, hard to stop and always gets over the gain line,” said Pontefract head coach Craig Fawcett.

“His defence has earned him the respect of friend and foe alike.”

Lucas Ketteridge receives his award from Jenni Bowmer.