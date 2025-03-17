Sam Cook expresses pride in QEGS' brilliant campaign despite narrow Twickenham final loss

Action from QEGS' clash with Harrow in the RFU Continental Tyres Schools Cup final.

​Queen Elizabeth Grammar School’s assistant director of sport Sam Cook lauded his side despite missing out on a national rugby trophy in the RFU Continental Tyres Schools Cup final.

​Despite a strong second-half performance, QEGS fell to reigning champions Harrow School 22-14 in the showpiece, held at Allianz Stadium, the home of English rugby.

Though his side's journey in the competition ended in glorious defeat, Cook praised his side for their efforts over what has been a memorable campaign.

“It's been a really good season.

"You've got to be in it to win it and we're extremely proud of the boys for making it to Twickenham,” he said.

“Harrow were outstanding on the day and in the first-half they showed their size and power and were a bit too much for us.

“We felt that if we could play a little more, we could show what we could do and we did in the second-half but in the first-half they got on top of us a little bit.”

Cook added: “I'm extremely proud of the boys and they've done the school proud and should hold their heads high.”

The RFU Continental Tyres Cup is foundational to age-grade rugby in England, enabling students from across the country to compete against one another and against the best the game has to offer at schoolboy level.

No other competition provides students across England the chance to make memories that will last a lifetime beyond their time in rugby.

Hundreds of alumni past and present ventured to West London to watch the Yorkshire-based school take to the hallowed Twickenham turf and Cook was quick to pay tribute to the travelling faithful for their support.

He added: “We've got to say thank you to our school for their support. It means a lot to the boys and it's a massive feeling to see the boys get out to Twickenham.

“For them to play here is absolutely amazing. We had a little huddle after the match and said we wanted to get onto the pitch and take our surroundings in.

"We're very privileged to play on that pitch so hopefully they'll remember that.”

The Continental Tyres Schools Cup is an important part of the age-grade rugby landscape in England, with schools’ rugby often where players fall in love with the game for the first time. For more information visit the Continental Tyres Schools Cup section of the England Rugby website.