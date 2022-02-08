Weakened Sandal RUFC team battles in vain in Kirkby Lonsdale mudbath

Sandal will be looking for a collective effort against York this week after losing out to Kirkby Lonsdale.

This rearrangement gave Sandal their own problems in that the selected side was much depleted principally because of player unavailability, added to which was the problem of player injuries, writes Howard Newton.

In fact the side went into the game without as many as 10 regulars so it should not have been a surprise that they lost 32-14.

It did give them an opportunity to give debut starts to Josh Norbury and Deacon Burton.

In addition the playing conditions proved to be extremely difficult with rain falling throughout to which was added a strong gusting wind. Underfoot conditions also proved to be difficult with the pitch finally resembling a mud fest which in the end made it difficult to recognise players or even the side they represented.

Sandal started well by taking the game into their opponents’ 22 but a wind assisted long clearance kick by Kirkby and subsequent possession gave a lively home side the opportunity to put points on the board after only eight minutes with a converted try.

The visitors tended to lose possession and gave away penalties, one of which was converted by Kirkby to move their lead forward to 10-0.

Both sides now attempted to take control with play moving backwards and forwards without too much control. But from one period of pressure on the hosts’ line Ryan Gibson forced his way over and with Jake Adams’s conversion kick sailing through the uprights Sandal were back in the game at 10-7.

Kirkby Lonsdale then re-grouped and as the game passed the half hour mark poor Sandal defence allowed their opponents’ winger to score a solo try from the half-way line.

As half-time approached Sandal lost a player to a yellow card, which helped Kirkby to score an unconverted try in injury time to take their lead to 20-7 at the interval.

In the second half Sandal held the opposition at bay for some nine minutes, but eventually home pressure told to give the side a bonus point try, which was converted to take the score to 27-7.

Undeterred, Sandal battled on with their forwards continuing to put pressure on the hosts line until prop Jack O’Hara managed to cross, enabling Jake Adams to add the extras.

With the game now having deteriorated into nothing more than a mud bath it lost much of its intensity, but Sandal showed their stamina, defending their line for some threequarters of the second half. They did concede one more try towards the end, which was unconverted.

It was a disappointing result for Sandal against the second from bottom side, but taking into account the playing conditions and player unavailability those who played must be complimented for keeping the final score respectable.