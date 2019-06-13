Every game is a 'must-win' for Wakefield Trinity now, insists captain Jacob Miller

With the battle for the top five Super League spots proving as competitive as ever, every game is a “must-win” for Wakefield Trinity, insists captain Jacob Miller.

Trinity travel to Salford Red Devils on Sunday, aiming to end a run of four-straight defeats in league and cup.

Jacob Miller. PIC: Bruce Rollinson.

Wakefield are just one place and two points ahead of the Red Devils, who they defeated 33-22 when the sides met at Belle Vue in March.

Only six points separate Hull FC in third and eighth-placed Huddersfield Giants, and despite Wakefield being just two points outside the top five, Miller admits that there isn’t much room for error.

“They are all tough tests at the moment,” said the Trinity skipper.

“With the ladder as tight as it is, every game is a must-win.

Danny Brough. PIC: Jonathan Gawthorpe.

"I think, there is only four points between quite a large chunk of the table. Every game is massive for us, and we need to make sure we get a win this weekend.”

Wakefield lost their third-straight league game last Friday as they were beaten 10-0 by Leeds Rhinos. Trinity enjoyed plenty of possession but failed to find a way through a dogged Rhinos rearguard.

The hosts created a number of chances and while they couldn’t convert any of them, Miller says they will take the positives into Sunday’s clash at Salford.

“It was very disappointing, at crucial times we seemed to not finish the set on our terms. And at crucial stages, they capitalised,” Miller added.

“We probably created more opportunities than them, but we couldn’t finish them.

“I would probably be a bit more worried if we weren’t creating opportunities at all, so we can take that away [from the game].

"In the wet weather, we need to play less pretty and grind out the win. And I think that Leeds were just a little bit better than us at that.”

Miller is enjoying being back alongside regular half-back partner Danny Brough, who has returned to the side following a thumb injury.

However, Trinity could still be without a number of players for their fixture this weekend, as their injury problems show no signs of letting up.

Matty Ashurst and James Batchelor picked up injuries in the defeat to Leeds, joining the lengthy list of Trinity players already on the sidelines.

“It will be nice to get a couple more bodies back, we are running a bit thin at the moment,” Miller said.

“It is not an excuse, it is just the facts. So, it will be nice to get a couple more back in the next few weeks.

“I have never seen anything like it,” added Miller on Wakefield injury’s problems, with the likes of Tom Johnstone and Tinirau Arona out for the season.

“But there are other teams doing the same and it is what it is.”

With just under half the regular season still to play, there is room for more twists and turns in the race for the top five.

League leaders St Helens were beaten in golden point by bottom-club London Broncos last weekend.

And Miller feels that the competitiveness in Super League is better than ever.

He added: “Every game you want to turn up not knowing who is going to win.

“It is what the fans want, it is what everyone wants. In that respect, the competition is good.”

Meanwhile, head coach Chris Chester confirmed last week that on-loan Junior Sa’u will not feature this weekend.

The utility back is on loan from Salford, while forward Pauli Pauli, who is on loan at the Red Devils from Wakefield, will also not play a part this weekend.