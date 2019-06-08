WATCH - Chris Chester rues 'horrendous' execution as Wakefield Trinity are kept scoreless by Leeds Rhinos

Horrendous execution coupled with a bit of bad luck was one of the factors that lead to Wakefield Trinity's defeat against Leeds Rhinos.

That is the view of head coach Chris Chester, who was proud of the way his side performed in their 10-0 loss at Belle Vue on Friday night.

Chris Chester. PIC: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com.

Wakefield missed a number of chances to get on the scoreboard while Leeds won the game with three penalties from Liam Sutcliffe and a terrific try from Tui Lolohea.

"I thought the performance was good, but I thought our execution was horrendous," admitted Chester.

"I have never been involved in a game where a team has created so little opportunity and ended up winning the game 10-0.

"We started the game really, really well. We kicked the ball well.

Trinity skipper Jacob Miller. PIC: James Heaton.

"Then we came up with a couple of really poor errors and some ill-discipline.

"Obviously the big turning point is when big Kelepi Tanginoa goes through and instead of us going over for a try, we went 8-0 down.

"I am not blaming Kelepi because I thought he was outstanding. He has had to play 80 minutes.

"We lost James Batchelor and we lost Matty Ashurst as well. So for him to play 80 minutes is a fair effort.

"I am disappointed with the result but I would be even more disappointed if we didn't create any opportunities, I thought we created plenty.

"It was just that final pass that let us down."

The rain poured throughout the whole game at a drenched Belle Vue, but Chester didn't want to blame the weather for his side's defeat.

He added: "It was just one of those nights where everything we seemed to try didn't quite come off.

"There is a ball there from Rocky Hampshire to Junior Sa'u, if it's a better pass, again, we end up scoring.

"There were a few, the Kelepi one as well. It was a tough night.

"Even when we went 8-0 I felt we were attacking pretty well but credit to Leeds.

"They came with a game plan to keep working our middles over and it worked for them tonight."