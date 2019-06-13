Wakefield Trinity 'pretty much done' with recruitment for 2020, confirms head coach Chris Chester

Wakefield Trinity's recruitment plans for next season are already coming together nicely, says head coach Chris Chester.

The Trinity boss confirmed that he is looking to add four new "quality" players to his squad for the 2020 Betfred Super League campaign.

The 40-year-old admits that Wakefield will likely lose between five and six players at the end of this year, as plans for next season are already well underway.

"We are close to pretty much being done, in terms of what we want to bring," said Chester.

"We are probably going to lose five or six, and we are hoping to bring four quality players in."

Wakefield have been linked with London Broncos full-back Alex Walker and Hull FC player Joe Westerman in recent weeks.

However, Chester insisted: "Until that ink is on the paper, there will be no announcements."

Meanwhile, the Trinity chief feels that the current May contract renewal deadline is too early, and can prove disruptive.

Super League clubs must let players whose contracts expire at the end of the year know if they will be offered a new deal.

And Chester admits that it can lead to some difficult conversations just three months into the season.

He added: "The letters that you give to players are a 'yes', 'maybe' or 'no'. I think the deadline probably needs to go back a couple of months.

"It is tough managing those guys that you know aren't going to get a contract.

"Because you don't want to lose them until the end of the year, you need them for the rest of the season.

"It is also tough managing the guys that have been given something as well.

"We have got a lot of lads that were disappointed and it is very difficult to get them back.

"You have got to sit down and really talk with them about your decision and why you have made that decision. Whether that be a 'yes', a 'no' or a 'maybe'.

"I am not too keen on it. I much preferred the old rule, when I think it [the deadline] was July 31.

"You lose a lot of players mentally, and when you are only three months into a season it is very hard to get those players back.

"We are fortunate that we have only given two 'no' letters and five or six 'maybes,' that we need to make a call on sooner rather than later."