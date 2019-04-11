David Fifita 'keen to stay' at Wakefield Trinity for the long-term, says head coach Chris Chester

Big bopper David Fifita is "keen to stay" at Wakefield Trinity beyond this season, says head coach Chris Chester.

The influential forward's current deal expires at at the end of this season, however, Fifita does have the option to extend his contract for another year.

Wakefield head coach Chris Chester. PIC: Allan McKenzie/SWPix.com.

The 29-year-old scored two second-half tries to help Wakefield beat West Yorkshire rivals Huddersfield Giants last Friday.

Chester has said that he has held positive discussions with Fifita this week and expects the Australian to remain at Trinity beyond 2019.

"I am quietly confident that David will stay here for the long term," said Chester.

"I have made it quite clear to Michael [Carter] and John [Minards] that we need to build the club around Dave Fifita.

David Fifita crashes over for a try against Warrington last month. PIC: Jonathan Gawthorpe.

"He is a really important part of this rugby club, the players love him, the majority of the coaching staff love him and the fans adore him.

"It is important that we keep hold of Dave. And I am sure that Michael and John will be doing everything they can possibly can.

"I have had some really positive discussions with Dave over the last three to four days.

"There is a willingness there to get something done and Dave is really keen to stay."

Chester believes that Fifita has been one of the best-performing front-rowers in Super League this year.

The Tongan international rocketed up the Man of Steel rankings this week, picking up another three points from the voting panel to move into joint-third in the standings.

He added: "For me, there aren't many better front rowers in the competition at the minute.

"He adds so much value to the team and he has got that X-factor. He can create something from nothing, teams struggle to get him down.

"I am certainly glad he is on my team and not anyone else's.

"Everybody at the club knows how important he is to this rugby league team.

"We will be working extremely hard to get him tied down long-term and if we can do that I think it sends a really good message out to the fans and the rest of Super League."

The Wakefield boss feels the club no longer need to sell their best players in order to stay afloat.

Star winger Tom Johnstone has previously reaffirmed his commitment to the club and signed a new four-and-a-half-year deal midway through last year.

"I think we have got a really good culture here," said Chester.

"Over the years we have been a club that has had to sell players. I remember in the 1990s when Wakefield had to sell Nigel Wright.

"But we have gone past those years, and we don't need to sell our best players anymore."