Wakefield Trinity fans ahead of the 1895 Cup final game.Wakefield Trinity fans ahead of the 1895 Cup final game.
Wakefield Trinity fans ahead of the 1895 Cup final game.

Wakefield Trinity at Wembley: Fans share their support outside Wembley Stadium ahead of the incredible 1895 Cup final

By Kara McKune
Published 8th Jun 2024, 16:45 BST
Thousands of Wakefield Trinity fans have traded West Yorkshire for Wembley to watch their team star in the spectacular 1895 Cup final.

It’s finally 1895 Cup final day with the wonderful Wakefield Trinity taking on the Sheffield Eagles at 5.45pm later today (June 8).

It’s been a 45-year long wait for the team, as this is the first visit for Wakefield Trinity to Wembley Stadium since 1979.

Hundreds of fans are donning red, white and blue in honour of the Trinity team and have shared their words of support.

Andrew Schofield, of M&M Engineering, who sponsor Wakefield Trinity, is attending the big match with 17 of his family, friends and collegues.

He said: "To be at Wembley is incredible.

“There’s been loads of people saying there’s more Wakefield fans than there are Wigan and Warrington!"

Phil Cowsey said: “It’s great to be at Wembley for a Cup final but it’s even better when it’’s your team you grew up with.

"After 45 years as well, it’s massive!”

Another fan, Gill Harpin, also shared her support.

She said: “It’s incredible and it’s so amazing that we’re here at Wembley. It’s going to be a good game.”

Wakefield Trinity will take on the Sheffield Eagles at 5.45pm this afternoon.

For all the action, follow our live blog: https://www.wakefieldexpress.co.uk/sport/rugby-league/challenge-cup-and-1895-cup-finals-day-wakefield-trinity-at-wembley-liv

Andrew Schofield, of M&M Engineering, who are sponsors of Wakefield Trinity.

1. From West Yorkshire to Wembley

Andrew Schofield, of M&M Engineering, who are sponsors of Wakefield Trinity. Photo: Contributed

Photo Sales
Fans have travelled across the country to watch the monumental game.

2. West Yorkshire to Wembley

Fans have travelled across the country to watch the monumental game. Photo: Contributed

Photo Sales
Trinity fans Ellis, Noah and Max.

3. 1895 Cup Final

Trinity fans Ellis, Noah and Max. Photo: Contributed

Photo Sales
Trinity fans had embroidered some touching tributes to the late, wonderful Rob Burrow on their jerseys.

4. A touching tribute

Trinity fans had embroidered some touching tributes to the late, wonderful Rob Burrow on their jerseys. Photo: Contributed

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Wakefield TrinityWembleyWest YorkshireSheffield EaglesTrinity