Wakefield Trinity at Wembley: Fans share their support outside Wembley Stadium ahead of the incredible 1895 Cup final

It’s finally 1895 Cup final day with the wonderful Wakefield Trinity taking on the Sheffield Eagles at 5.45pm later today (June 8).

It’s been a 45-year long wait for the team, as this is the first visit for Wakefield Trinity to Wembley Stadium since 1979.

Hundreds of fans are donning red, white and blue in honour of the Trinity team and have shared their words of support.

Andrew Schofield, of M&M Engineering, who sponsor Wakefield Trinity, is attending the big match with 17 of his family, friends and collegues.

He said: "To be at Wembley is incredible.

“There’s been loads of people saying there’s more Wakefield fans than there are Wigan and Warrington!"

Phil Cowsey said: “It’s great to be at Wembley for a Cup final but it’s even better when it’’s your team you grew up with.

"After 45 years as well, it’s massive!”

Another fan, Gill Harpin, also shared her support.

She said: “It’s incredible and it’s so amazing that we’re here at Wembley. It’s going to be a good game.”

Wakefield Trinity will take on the Sheffield Eagles at 5.45pm this afternoon.

For all the action, follow our live blog: https://www.wakefieldexpress.co.uk/sport/rugby-league/challenge-cup-and-1895-cup-finals-day-wakefield-trinity-at-wembley-liv

1 . From West Yorkshire to Wembley Andrew Schofield, of M&M Engineering, who are sponsors of Wakefield Trinity. Photo: Contributed Photo Sales

2 . West Yorkshire to Wembley Fans have travelled across the country to watch the monumental game. Photo: Contributed Photo Sales

3 . 1895 Cup Final Trinity fans Ellis, Noah and Max. Photo: Contributed Photo Sales