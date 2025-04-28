This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Quirky campers unveils their most extraordinary mobile accommodations

From wooden-clad beauties to bohemian-inspired wanderers, the latest collection of handcrafted campervans from Quirky Campers offers holidaymakers the chance to experience the open road in unparalleled style and comfort.

Gone are the days of basic white panel vans with fold-out beds. Today's campervan enthusiasts are seeking vehicles with personality, craftsmanship and Instagram-worthy interiors that rival boutique hotels. These mobile homes combine the freedom of the road with luxurious touches that make roughing it anything but rough.

"For the love of adventure, our world and its amazing humans. We exist to achieve planet-positive travel, promote creativity and connect people curious about a different way of living; enabling us all to take the leap to a sustainable future," states the Quirky Campers mission.

Here's a look at ten of the most extraordinary campervans available to rent today:

1. Splinter: Woodland Hideaway on Wheels

This Mercedes Sprinter van features a stunning wood-effect wrap on the exterior, allowing stealth camping while turning heads during the day. Step inside and you're transported to a cabin in the forest, complete with a wood-burning stove and a luxurious copper waterfall shower.

"Splinter was amazing! Had so much fun travelling around Ireland. Very warm and comfortable, especially with the fire blazing away," shared recent renters Annie and Joe.

Standout features include a king-size bed, fully swivelling front seats, and solar power to keep devices charged while off-grid.

2. Fauna: Fairytale Escape

This whimsical Nissan campervan looks like it's been plucked straight from a storybook, featuring beautiful interior craftsmanship and romantic décor. The pet-friendly vehicle sleeps two adults and includes a compact diesel heater to warm the entire space within minutes.

As one traveller put it, "We spent 5 incredible days in Kevin and Claire's van. Everything was perfect, we had a great time. It was a fantastic vacation."

3. Shaka: Wooden Wonderland

Newly listed in December 2024, this LDV Convoy conversion is truly one-of-a-kind. With stunning wood-carved walls, stained glass windows, and cosy interior details, Shaka turns heads wherever it goes. Built by owner Guy, who spent two years hand-carving every detail, this family-friendly camper sleeps up to five people.

The off-grid electrical setup includes three solar panels and a 300ah lithium-ion battery, making it perfect for extended adventures away from campsites.

Inspired by traditional Romany caravans, Roma features a beautifully designed interior with arched stripes of ash, handmade velvet curtains, and vibrant cushions. What makes this Mercedes Sprinter unique is its practical layout – two full-size fixed double bunk beds sleep up to four adults with no need to convert seating areas at night.

"We had a lovely time with Roma. Surprisingly easy to drive (my first time ever driving a van!) and so comfy and fun inside. The beds were amazing, so much storage, the little kitchen had everything we needed. I'm now a convert to van life!" raved Liz, a recent renter.

5. Selkie: Mythical Journey

Named after the legendary seal-people of Celtic and Nordic legends, this colourful Volkswagen Crafter sleeps four comfortably with a full-size double bed and two interconnecting berths for children. Located near Three Cliffs Bay (voted the UK's most beautiful beach), it's perfectly positioned for Welsh adventures.

A recent traveller shared: "We had such a glorious weekend staying in Selkie. The kids loved their sleeping pods and we were surprised with how long and comfortable our double bed was."

This innovative Citroen Relay can seat an astonishing seven people and sleep six, making it perfect for larger families. The clever interior design includes two children's bunk beds that appear "as if out of nowhere" and a flexible seating arrangement that can accommodate up to ten people when parked.

"We had a wonderful stay in Robin! We were slightly apprehensive about our first camp with our 2yo but he was super comfortable in Robin (slept 12hrs!)," wrote Sophie in her March 2025 review.

7. Elton: Retro Rockstar

This 70s-inspired VW Transporter brings flower power into the 2020s with its eye-catching exterior design and bright yellow cabinetry. Named after Sir Elton John (with a nod to his lyrics "how wonderful life is now you're in the world"), this automatic campervan sleeps four and includes modern luxuries like a diesel heater, solar power, and outdoor shower.

"As first-time campervan renters, we couldn't have asked for a better experience," commented Karla and Zamar in their review. "The van, Elton, itself was in excellent condition, driving and handling beautifully throughout our trip and comes with all the bells and whistles."

This unique Ford Ranger conversion combines the practicality of a 4x4 truck with camping comfort. Featuring an iKamper roof tent that sleeps 3-4 people and a pull-out kitchen, Roman is designed for off-grid adventures. The vehicle comes with both solar power and an external hot shower, perfect for rinsing off after outdoor explorations.

9. Zog: Compact Charmer

This wood-clad LDV Convoy began life as a scout van before being transformed into a cosy mobile home. With a comfortable double bed that can be extended to accommodate a child, Zog offers both style and practicality in a compact package.

"We had an absolutely wonderful few days in Zog, I would recommend it to anyone. Zog drove like a dream, and has been thoughtfully (and stylishly) kitted out with everything you could need for a trip away - including a very comfy bed!" shared Elsa and Joe.

10. Ola: Scandinavian Simplicity

This Ford Transit embraces minimalist design principles with its clean, Scandinavian-inspired interior.

Originally a church minibus, Ola has been transformed with neutral tones, ample storage, and functional design elements. The fixed double bed at the rear allows occupants to open the back doors and enjoy morning coffee with a view.

Lindsay Berresford, co-founder of Quirky Campers, commented: "What makes these campervans special isn't just their unique designs, but the stories behind them. Many are passion projects, lovingly built by their owners who are now sharing their creations with fellow adventurers. From professional carpenters to DIY enthusiasts, these vans represent creativity, sustainability, and the joy of slow travel."

All campervans can be booked through Quirky Campers, with prices varying by season and location. Most vehicles include essentials like cooking equipment, bedding, and off-grid power solutions, allowing travellers to enjoy the comforts of home while exploring remote locations.

For more information, click here