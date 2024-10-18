Transpennine Express to divert Dewsbury trains through Wakefield due to major engineering work

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The rail provider has announced that ongoing improvement works will lead to some travel disruption.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Network Rail will carry out major improvement works on weekdays between Huddersfield and Leeds, from Monday, October 21 and Friday, November 22.

This means that various train services will be diverted on some parts of the network and may be running to an amended timetable, meaning journey time may be extended.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Trains travelling between Huddersfield and Leeds will now be diverted through Wakefield, instead of through Dewsbury.

Various trains will be diverted via Wakefiled from Huddersfield to Leeds.

Buses will replace trains to and from Dewsbury station for the duration or the work.

A local bus replacement service will run between Huddersfield and Leeds, also calling at Deighton, Mirfield, Ravensthorpe, Dewsbury, Batley, Morley, Cottingley.

The improvement work is part of the ongoing Transpennine Route Upgrade – which is a multi-billion-pound programme of railway improvements aiming to bring better journeys to passengers travelling across the Pennines between Manchester, Huddersfield, Leeds and York.

To check if your journey has been affected, visit: https://www.journeycheck.com/tpexpress/