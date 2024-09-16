Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Jeremy Clarkson breaks his on rule at The Farmer’s Dog pub while branding all modern cars ‘s***’ at The Grand Tour: One For The Road premier.

It didn’t take Jeremy Clarkson long to break his own ‘no screens’ rule at his recently opened pub The Farmer’s Dog - not when his own show needed a plug. The petrolhead hosted a ticket-only event on Friday (September 13) including a premiere screening of The Grand Tour: One For The Road, followed by a Q&A session.

However, the 64-year-old previously stated his establishment would ban ‘noisy TVs’ and encourage traditional pub games instead. The exception, it seems, are TV shows featuring the owner.

The airing of the final episode of The Grand Tour is likely to be a one-off though - don’t expect to see reruns of Clarkson’s farm at the Cotswolds boozer any time soon - as this emotional episode looks set to be the last time motoring trio - Clarkson, Richard Hammond and James May - will appear together on screen.

During the final part of the event, the Who Wants to Be a Millionaire host answered questions from the audience, and not unexpectedly, made some of his trademark controversial comments.

Claiming to have filled a third of a cargo plane with beer after failing to fill it with crew and filming equipment, he also revealed how much they drank while away filming. He said: "I’ll let you into a little secret. We had a big cargo plane to move all of the kit we needed to film and a crew of 70 people and more but we didn’t fill the plane.

"A third of it was left – we thought, 'so what should we put on that?' Beer was the answer. But we do drink a lot, we are mostly smashed – hopefully, nobody will notice. I’m duty-bound to tell you there was a three-day gap between arriving and setting off – but there wasn’t."

Clarkson also revealed he does not have the same love for cars as he did 35 years ago, saying "they're all s**t now" before calling the capital of Bolivia, La Paz, a "s**t hole". He said: "Genuinely 80 per cent of them now 90 per cent, I couldn't even identify. I don't know what they are, I don't care."

The Diddly Squat farm owner also spoke about the Top Gear days and filming in Alabama and Argentina where infamous episodes were filmed. In an episode shot in Alabama, the trio are apparently chased out of town after spray-painting each other's cars with offensive messages.

While in Argentina they caused a diplomatic incident after one of the cars' number plate had the number 82 - which locals believed was a deliberate reference to the 1982 Falklands War.

Jeremy said: "I was more frightened in Alabama than Argentina. In Argentina, we bravely flew away before the trouble started. The crew was there, and they had a really torrid time.

"Alabama was bad – everybody ran there. I found myself at one point behind James May’s Cadillac. Behind me was a pickup truck with good old boys with guns – I guess it was a kind of 'look after your mates' situation. I thought, "f*** that," and overtook James, leaving him to it - it was pretty scary."

Clarkson was also asked who the fastest driver out of Hammond, May, and himself was. He replied: "Richard has driven fast twice, had his trousers cut off twice, and got in an ambulance twice. James once went 45 mph, and it nearly killed him."

He went on to downplay Top Gear's influence on the motoring world saying: "We never thought we were influential. It reviewed the Ford Orion and I gave it a really hard time. It went on to be Britain’s best-selling car. I then said the Renault 6 TL was brilliant – but they sold six."