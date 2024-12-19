Drivers were caught eating cereal at the wheel of a lorry, typing on what appears to be a tablet and even swearing at officers during a police crackdown on the UK’s motorways.

National Highways teamed up with police forces across the North as part of Operation Tramline, which involved filming drivers from a HGV cab to get a better view of what they are doing while travelling along the regions motorways.

The operation was carried out on the A1, M1 and M18 across Yorkshire during November and December.

Officers from North Yorkshire Police found one driver tucking into some cereal at the wheel while an HGV driver stuck his middle finger up when it dawned on him he had been spotted wearing no seatbelt.

Footage captured by South Yorkshire Police showed one driver typing away on a tablet or laptop computer while driving an HGV, and the driver of a Ford Focus was then seen to use both hands to text on their mobile phone.

Scores of people were caught not wearing their seatbelts - with one driver even spotted quickly putting his seatbelt on when realising he had been caught.

More than 190 offences were recorded by five forces in North Yorkshire, South Yorkshire, West Yorkshire, Northumbria and Durham. Each force used the HGV cabs between November 4 and December 13.

Inspector Clive Turner from North Yorkshire Police said: “Holding a driving licence is a privilege and not a right, however a small minority of people take it for granted, and it is always disappointing to find so many drivers who are prepared to put their life and others lives at risk for the sake of not wearing a seat belt or checking their mobile phones.”