This was the moment when a reported drunk driver - who was nearly four times the limit - is arrested with a young child in his car.

Bodyworn footage shows a driver who was almost four times over the legal alcohol limit, as he was pulled over with a young child in the car.

The man blew 125 after being arrested and taken into custody - the legal limit is 35.

Officers received reports of a potential drunk driver around 4pm on Friday, December 6, 2024. An officer from the Proactive Roads Policing Team deployed to the area, searching for the car, a Range Rover, and with the help of witnesses located the car near to Fox Valley.

The officer approached the car and opened the door to speak to the driver, quickly realising a young child was beside the driver.

Roads Policing Inspector Matt Collings said: “We are working incredibly hard to reduce the number of casualties on our roads, but it takes effort from everyone. I’d like to say a huge thank you to the members of the public who called our control room alerting us to the driver. We thankfully will never know the outcome of the journey if we wouldn’t have arrived, and I thank you for that.

“We have a limited amount of resources and can’t be everywhere at all times, which is why public support is invaluable. You can’t be responsible for other people’s actions, but you can your own. Drink and drug driving is reckless. You not only risk your own life but that of other people’s, innocent road users. Don’t take the risk.”

South Yorkshire Police have shared the video as a reminder of the dangers of drink driving.

One in six fatal collisions involves a driver over the legal limit.