Chart success: Wakefield band Skinny Living enter Official Top 40 with debut album

The trio, from Wakefield, have officially debuted in the Official Top 40 with their brand new album “Day By Day”.

The independent indie-soul band, made up of Will Booth, Danny Hepworth and Ryan Johnston, saw their debut album reached number 24 in last week’s Official Top 40 album charts.

The album, which was released last week, on October 11, was produced by popular music-maker Danton Supple, whose credits include hits such as “Fix You” by Coldplay.

On the huge success, Skinny Living, said: “To have entered the Official Top 40 with our debut album at No.24 completely unsigned feels like a huge win for us and our community!

Since their debut over a decade ago, Skinny Living's streaming numbers have surpassed over 85 million streams.

"To have the certification and No.1 Album for an independent band in the country this week reaffirms our belief in what we are capable of and is an extremely positive statement for the future.”

"Day By Day” by Skinny Living is out now.