The first trailer for the live-action remake of ‘How To Train Your Dragon’ has been released.

The film is set to bring back some of the cast from the animated film, including Gerard Butler.

But many fans are pondering where they’ve seen Nico Parker, the British actress playing Astrid, before.

Early synopsis for the film, as indicated by IGN, states that “On the rugged isle of Berk, where Vikings and dragons have clashed for generations, Hiccup is an inventive yet overlooked teen who breaks tradition by befriending Toothless, a feared Night Fury dragon. This unlikely bond reveals the misunderstood nature of dragons, challenging Viking society and its deep-seated fears.

“With Astrid and the quirky blacksmith Gobber at his side, Hiccup faces an ancient threat that endangers both Vikings and dragons. Their friendship becomes a beacon of hope, paving the way for a new future and redefining what it means to be a leader.”

The ‘reimagining’ (as the producers are calling it) is set to bring back Gerard Butler in his role as patriarch Stoick the Vast alongside some other familiar faces from British TV, but the one name that seems to be gaining traction is BAFTA nominee Nico Parker - who is set to play Astrid.

With that in mind, who is Nico Parker for those of us - myself included - who might have unfairly overlooked her casting, and when is the live action film scheduled for release?

Who is Nico Parker?

Nico Parker is among the names set to appear in the live-action 'reimagining' of the CGI family favourite, 'How To Train Your Dragon' - with the first trailer now available online. | Universal/Getty

Nico Parker is a rising British actress whose talent has already made her a standout in Hollywood. Born in Kensal Rise, North West London, she comes from a prominent family in the entertainment industry.

Her mother, Thandiwe Newton, is an acclaimed actress, while her father, Ol Parker, is a well-known director and screenwriter. Nico grew up with an older sister, Ripley, and a younger brother, Booker, in a creatively nurturing household.

Parker made her film debut in Tim Burton's ‘Dumbo’ (2019), where she played Milly Farrier. While the film received mixed critical reviews, her performance captured attention and established her as a young talent to watch.

Her career quickly gained momentum with roles in HBO’s ‘The Third Day’ (2020), alongside Naomie Harris and Jude Law, and in the sci-fi drama ‘Reminiscence’ (2021), where she starred opposite her mother.

Her portrayal of Sarah Miller in the HBO adaptation of ‘The Last of Us’ (2023) brought her widespread critical acclaim. Although her role was brief, critics praised her ability to imbue her character with emotional depth, leaving a lasting impact. Parker’s performance in the premiere was celebrated for her chemistry with Pedro Pascal and for enhancing the series' emotional depth.

In 2024, Parker appeared in ‘Suncoast’ (2024), for which she earned the Breakthrough Performance Award at the Sundance Film Festival.

Who else has been cast in the live-action version of ‘How To Train Your Dragon?’

Quite the impressive cast, and that’s not just regarding the casting of Gerard Butler as Stoick the Vast once again. The film is set to feature the talents of New Zealand actor Julian Dennison (‘Deadpool 2,’ ‘The Hunt for the Wilderpeople’), Nick Frost and Peter Serafinowicz in an undisclosed role.

Mason Thames as Hiccup Horrendous Haddock III

Gerard Butler as Stoick the Vast

Nico Parker as Astrid Hofferson

Nick Frost as Gobber the Belch

Julian Dennison as Fishlegs Ingerman

Gabriel Howell as Snotlout Jorgenson

Bronwyn James as Ruffnut Thorston

Harry Trevaldwyn as Tuffnut Thorston

Ruth Codd as Phlegma

Peter Serafinowicz

Murray McArthur

When is ‘How To Train Your Dragon’ released in cinemas?

‘How to Train Your Dragon’ is scheduled to open in theatres on June 13, 2025.

What are your first thoughts of the live-action reimagining of ‘How To Train Your Dragon’ and are you excited to see it in the cinema when it arrives? Let us know your thoughts by leaving a comment down below.