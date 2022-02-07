Music festival to be held in Sharlston in support of British Heart Foundation

This year's Fin-Fest takes place on Saturday August 13.

As a way of coping with her grief she started raising money for the British Heart Foundation.

Amy said: “We never got to say goodbye. We didn’t have time to get him help - he was just there one day and gone forever the next.”

She began with a fun run and sold a few football cards and managed to raise £1200 - but wanted to do better.

Fin-Fest 2021. Organisers hope this year's event will be bigger and better.

And so she began planning a music festival in his honour which was held at The White Horse pub in Sharlston.

Called Fin-Fest 21, the event attracted around 200 people. And despite costing £3,000 to stage, Amy was able to donate £2,000 to the charity.

She said: “Unlike most local events, I don’t have a community behind me, a company or a group of people working with me.

“I’m just one person that does it all - the fundraising, the advertisement, books and pays the singers, sorts the insurance, entertainment, stall holders, fairground rides.

“I set up the event and the next morning I’m there to help clear up the mess.”

Amy wants Fin-Fest 2022 to be bigger and better but she needs help to achieve her goal.

She is looking for volunteers to help sell raffle tickets and provide raffle prizes and is encouraging people to spread the word about the festival.

Sponsors are being sought for the portable toilets, generators and to pay for the public liability insurance

Amy added: “After feedback from last year we are making the event more child friendly so families can come along.

“I also want to halve the ticket prices if I can to make it more affordable so I need all the help I can to raise money and awareness.”

Fin-Fest takes place on Saturday, August 13 at The White Horse, Sharlston from 1.30pm to midnight.

A number of local bands have agreed to play including Donna Moody as Pink, Paloma, Micky Johnson, Steven J Lindsay with more still to be announced