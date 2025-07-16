Could Oasis’ next release be a live album from this week’s shows at Heaton Park in Manchester?

Bookies think they know what the next Oasis release could be, and the odds look good.

Betway have offered a 91% probability that their Heaton Park, Manchester shows could be part of a live album in the near future.

But are there any tickets left to be part of that potential experience, and what about tickets to their London dates?

The third of Oasis’s homecoming shows at Heaton Park, Manchester, continues this evening, with the hometown heroes eliciting some of the biggest crowd responses of the year so far.

Though perhaps not as hallowed as their 1996 Knebworth shows, it is still an incredibly significant moment for fans and pop culture alike; who would have thought this time last year that Liam and Noel Gallagher would make amends and perform together again after their acrimonious split in 2009 .

Such a momentous occasion clearly needs more than TikTok and YouTube videos to archive the events, right? Well, according to one bookmaker, you might want to mind your language come the next Manchester show – you could be part of a live album, and the odds are very favourable.

What are the odds that Oasis’ Heaton Park shows will become a live album?

Bookies think that the current shows Oasis are performing in Manchester will be released as a live album - with an overwhelming 91% probability according to Betway. | OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images/Canva

According to Betway , there is a strong likelihood the hometown shows might become a future “Live at Heaton Park” album release, with the bookmaker citing 11/10 odds it will happen - a probability of 91%.

Speaking about the odds, Mike Reading, expert spokesperson at Betway, said: “The first two weeks of the long-awaited Oasis reunion have dominated headlines and sent Oasis fever into overdrive. Fans have watched the Gallagher brothers share the stage once again, in an emotional moment that many thought they might never see.

“With fans already snapping up memorabilia, there’s a 91% chance that we’ll see a live album drop, especially after Oasis topped the UK album charts last week, and had three albums in the top four, a clear sign that the appetite hasn’t disappeared.”

What live albums have Oasis released previously?

According to Oasis’ official website, the band have released two live albums in their history; the first was released in 2000 - Familiar to Millions - which was recorded across the band’s performances at Wembley Stadium that same year and went on to sell over a million copies.

The second live album was the long anticipated shows they performed at Knebworth in 1996 , released in 2021, that saw 250,000 young music fans converge on Knebworth Park to see Oasis play two record-breaking, era-defining shows people still talk about to this day.

Are there any tickets left to see Oasis on tour in the UK?

Believe it or not, there are still some tickets available to see Oasis at their Heaton Park and Wembley shows according to resale outlet Twickets .

However, be aware that currently there is an asking price of £3182.43 for Gold Experience tickets for that Wembley show in particular on sale.

Are you heading along to any of Oasis’ upcoming shows that you think should be recorded for a live album, or do you think their first show in Cardiff should be officially released? Let us know by leaving a comment down below.