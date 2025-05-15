The line-up for Oasis’ reunion shows looks like it is starting to take shape

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rumours still continue who will be part of Oasis’ reunion line-up later this year.

But having been interviewed by an Australia media outlet, one former member has confirmed their participation.

The admission comes as his band is currently touring Australia - ahead of Oasis’s first reunion tour date.

Oasis’ eagerly anticipated reunion shows are drawing nearer, with long-time fans wondering which iteration of the band’s line-up could be performing later this year.

As names over the months have been bandied around as to who will join Liam and Noel Gallagher during the much vaunted performances, one former Oasis member has confirmed that they will be part of the line-up this year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This former Oasis member confirmed he will be part of the band’s 2025 reunion shows. | Getty Images

Speaking to Austrian media outlet OE24, Andy Bell confirmed in an interview that he will be part of the reunion line up this year, after speaking with presenters while touring the country with his band, shoegaze outfit Ride.

“Yes, I’m in and I’m really looking forward to it,” Bell noted. “We’ll see each other on tour. Or rather, you’ll see me, because I’ll hardly be able to spot you in the audience!”

Bell was a member of Oasis from 1999 until their split in 2009, contributing song writing credits on three of the band’s final albums - Heathen Chemistry, Don’t Believe The Truth and Dig Out Your Soul.

Bell’s name was already one of the more popular rumours regarding the reunion line-up, with the NME as far back as March detailing what sources outline as the core of the reunion line-up - with Bell, Gem Archer, Oasis co-founder Paul “Bonehead” Arthurs, and Joey Waronker.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Oasis’ first performance is scheduled to take place on July 4 2025 at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff, while Ride are set to perform alongside Bloc Party at Manchester’s Castlefield Bowl on July 10 2025.

What is your ideal reunion line-up for Oasis, and are you happy so far with the rumours that are being bandied around? Let us know who you would like to see as part of Oasis’ 2025 line-up by leaving a comment below.