The Wombats complete Rock N Roll Circus Sheffield line-up as Friday night headliners.

Rock N Roll Circus is delighted to reveal the final piece of its 2025 line-up for the Sheffield edition, in what is the festival's most ambitious programme to date.

It has been confirmed today that The Wombats will headline Friday August 29, bringing their anthemic indie sound to the big top for a night of pure festival magic.

Joining them will be an amazing list of artists including Jamie Webster, Circa Waves, The Rosadocs, Freddie Halkon, Bethany Grace, Deco, and Crystal Tides.

Formed in Liverpool in 2003, The Wombats have spent over two decades crafting a distinctive blend of sharp-witted indie rock, post-punk energy, and satirical storytelling. Their 2007 debut album, A Guide to Love, Loss & Desperation, introduced fans to their tongue-in-cheek songwriting and dancefloor-ready anthems like Let's Dance to Joy Division.

Now, in 2025, they continue their momentum with Oh! The Ocean, ensuring their set at Rock N Roll Circus will be packed with both classic hits and new fan favourites.

The Friday line-up is completed by a brilliant mix of established and rising artists. Liverpool’s Jamie Webster brings his heartfelt songwriting and working-class anthems, while Circa Waves deliver their signature upbeat indie rock.

Meanwhile, Somebody’s Child are an Irish rock band, led by the triumphant Cian Godfrey, and they have been going from strength to strength the past few years, culminating in shows supporting the likes of The War On Drugs and Bloc Party.

Sheffield’s own The Rosadocs continue their rapid ascent, alongside exciting newcomers Freddie Halkon, Bethany Grace, Deco, and Crystal Tides.

Ali O’Reilly, Festival Director, said: “With The Wombats headlining Friday, we’ve now completed our most exciting Rock N Roll Circus line-up yet. This festival is about more than just the music - it’s an entire experience, combining world-class performances with incredible food, immersive circus entertainment, and a truly unique atmosphere. We can’t wait for fans to join us this summer!”

MORE THAN JUST MUSIC – THE FULL ROCK N ROLL CIRCUS EXPERIENCE

Beyond the incredible music, Rock N Roll Circus will feature mind-blowing circus performances, incredible food and drink, and an upgraded festival setup.

Expanded stages & emerging talent

While the iconic Big Top Tent and BBC Introducing Stage return, festivalgoers can also experience two additional stages in 2025 - The Discovery Stage.

These will showcase the best in emerging talent from Sheffield performing across the weekend.

Over 40 Artists across the weekend

The festival will welcome over 40 artists, including more than 20 Yorkshire-based bands, spanning multiple genres and creating a diverse, unforgettable line-up.

Festival bars & drinks

This year sees the introduction of larger bar areas featuring cocktail bars, self-serve bars, and stylish Airstream bars, ensuring that getting a drink is quicker and easier than ever before.

Upgraded VIP Experience

The Greggs VIP area will provide an exclusive experience with Greggs merch, delicious pastries, fast-track entry, private bars, upgraded food vendors, posh loos, and a dedicated late-night party with resident DJs keeping the celebrations going an hour after the headliners finish.

A feast for the senses

This year’s food village will offer an expanded selection of mouth-watering options, catering to every taste. Whether you're craving gourmet street food, smoky BBQ flavours, international delicacies, or indulgent desserts, there’s something for everyone to enjoy between sets.

Bigger and better circus shows

With a production team that has worked on world-class events like Glastonbury and the Olympics, Rock N Roll Circus promises jaw-dropping performances from fire breathers, jugglers, aerialists, and contortionists, creating an unparalleled visual spectacle.

Late-night access & after-parties

Exclusive to Greggs VIP ticket holders, a private area with a double-hat tipi will remain open an hour after the headliners finish, offering drinks, snacks, and music for those who want to keep the party going.

Circus workshops

For those inspired by the incredible performances, drop-in circus skills sessions will be available, where attendees can try juggling, plate-spinning, hula-hooping, and more under the guidance of expert coaches.

With The Wombats completing the Rock N Roll Circus line-up, festivalgoers can now look forward to five days of incredible music.

The event kicks off with two back-to-back nights of Queens of the Stone Age on 27th and 28th August, setting the stage for an unmissable weekend. Saturday will see Sheffield’s very own Reverend & The Makers bring their high-energy show, while Sunday closes with an indie all-star line-up featuring James, Ocean Colour Scene, Embrace, Cast, and more.

Pre-sale tickets for The Wombats go live on Wednesday 19th March, with general sale starting Friday 21st March.

To register for pre-sale tickets head to: https://bit.ly/rnrc-sheffield-signup

For more information and to buy tickets, head to: https://www.rocknrollcircus.co.uk