Treat for George Michael fans as Fastlove comes to Theatre Royal Wakefield

The production is the UK’s most successful George Michael tribute spectacular, which has toured 21 different countries and has been seen by more than 300,000 concertgoers worldwide.

And now, Wakefield music lovers are invited to join an unforgettable evening enjoying all the global superstar’s million-selling hits.

The show’s all-new Everything She Wants tour is now on the road and, according to Canvey Island-based show producer James Taylor, it is “packed with crowd-pleasing anthems”.

Fastlove, the show that promises to put the “boom-boom into your heart', is coming to Wakefield.

He said: “They’re all performed impeccably live on stage - from the Wham classics of the new pop revival to the chart-topping success of the 80s album Faith, plus the awesome tunes of the 90s and noughties.

“This is a spellbinding experience you don’t want to miss. You’ll be getting up (to get down) to all your favourite songs.”

The set list includes all of George’s number one hits: Careless Whisper, Freedom, Faith, Father Figure, Outside, Jesus to A Child and many more including, of course, the “boom-boom-booming” Wake Me Up Before You Go-Go.

The show will be at the Theatre Royal Wakefield on Saturday, June 11 at 7.30pm.

For tickets, visit the Theatre Royal Wakefield website.