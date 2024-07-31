ZZ Top’s ‘Sharp Dressed Man’ reimagined as gender neutral anthem
Glitzy plans to create an entire EP of classic songs, reimagined as gender neutral, for their debut album. Glitzy says “Its high time we revisited these outdated gendered song titles, and made them more inclusive for everyone. Why shouldn’t my gender queer and non binary family also be able to sing these classics out loud and have them…..”
Glitzy’s album tracks may well include covers such as:
They’re electric (Oasis)
There They Go (the La’s)
They will be loved (Maroon 5)
Them in the Mirror (Michael Jackson)
Rocket Them (Elton John)
Child of a Preacher Them (Dusty Springfield)
Walk like a Them (Four Seasons)
What a Them (Salt N Peppa)
Glitzy is a showbiz tour de force, blending disco house and glam rock through a queer lens.
Their reimagining of ZZTop’s ‘Sharp Dressed Man’ celebrates gender fluidity and sex positivity, transforming it into a gender queer dancefloor anthem.
Glitzy Von Jagger’s alter ego is Darren James Day, a Performer/DJ and graduate of Italia Conti. Both Glitzy and Darren have performed internationally and in the UK, including the West End, and presented their own show Dance with Me for Sky.
Glitzy loves to break new ground with their sparkly heels, making history as the first drag queen to attend the Royal Enclosure at Ascot and having their writing archived within the British Library. They have won several drag competitions, including Virgin’s UK drag star.
2024 sees Glitzy appearing as a mentor for Runway Reels on Paramount Plus and featuring in the upcoming film Tiny Little Voices, directed by Chris Rogers.
As seen in their music video, Glitzy is an advocate for their fellow neurospicy’s, giving ADHD a revamp in the process… Audacious, Driven and Hypercreative by Design.
Glitzy invites you to the dancefloor to share in joy, expression and to celebrate our individual uniqueness. Membership into Glitzy’s ‘Glitterati’ comes with one simple rule, ‘Be kind to yourself and each other.’ Now… let’s dance!
