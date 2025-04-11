Who is up for eviction on Celebrity Big Brother? How to vote for on ITV show
- Celebrity Big Brother will wave goodbye to one housemate tonight.
- Just days after the live launch - the first eviction will take place.
- But who is at risk of going home?
Celebrity Big Brother might have only just returned a few days ago - but the first eviction is set to take place. The full cast for 2025 was revealed during the live launch earlier in the week.
AJ Odudu and Will Best are back on hosting duties for the latest season - and they will be on hand for the ITV show’s live eviction. Find out who is the early favourite to win CBB this series.
The first few days have seen plenty of drama - with fans dubbing one of the stars a ‘major creep’ on the opening night. But who will go home first?
When is the first eviction on Celebrity Big Brother?
ITV only just welcomed the celebrities into the famous house on Monday (April 7), but there is no rest for the wicked. The first CBB eviction is set to take place tonight (April 11).
Just four days after entering the house, one of the stars will be sent home. They have barely had time to unpack!
Who is up for eviction on CBB?
Three celebrities are facing being sent home in the first live eviction of the season. During last night’s episode (April 10), Big Brother announced that Jack P. Shepherd, Michael Fabricant and Mickey Rourke are at risk.
Jack received eight nominations from Angellica, Chesney, Danny, Donna, Ella, JoJo, Patsy and Trisha. Meanwhile, Michael received seven nominations from Angellica, Chris, Daley, JoJo, Mickey, Patsy and Trisha. Mickey had previously received a killer nomination from JoJo.
How to vote in Celebrity Big Brother in 2025?
ITV viewers will once again have a say during the current season of CBB. Audiences can cast a vote by going to the broadcaster’s website here - or via its official app.
On its website, ITV adds: “The first time you want to place a vote, you will need to verify your mobile number (even if you are using a tablet or computer).”
The voting opened last night (April 10), so you can already pick who you would like to leave - and who should stay.
