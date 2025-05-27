Clarkson’s Farm is back with a fourth series on Prime Video 🚜

Clarkson’s Farm is back for a brand new series on Prime Video.

Season four will be released in weekly batches of episodes.

But when exactly will the remaining episodes be out?

Clarkson’s Farm is back for a fourth series on Prime Video. However audiences might not be sure when exactly the next episodes will be out.

Viewers are being invited into Diddly Squat Farm yet again - to catch-up on the latest going-ons. The mega-popular streaming show will continue in the coming days on Amazon.

But when exactly is the next episode of Clarkson’s Farm out? Here’s all you need to know:

How many episodes are left in Clarkson’s Farm series 4?

Jeremy Clarkson and Kaleb in Clarkson's Farm series 4 | Prime Video

In each of the previous three seasons, the hit Prime Video show has had eight episodes a piece. The trend is set to continue with the 2025 edition of the beloved show.

Clarkson’s Farm series 4 will have eight episodes in total, it has been confirmed. The first four were released last Friday (May 23) and the remaining will come out over the coming weeks.

Four episodes have yet to be released by Prime Video.

When will the next episode of Clarkson’s Farm be out?

The show is being released weekly on Fridays starting on May 23. Prime Video will be putting out the next two episodes on May 30 and the remaining ones will come out on June 6.

The release schedule is as follows:

Episodes 1-4 - May 23

Episodes 5-6 - May 30

Episodes 7-8 - June 6

What to expect from Clarkson’s Farm in series 4?

Amazon’s synopsis for the latest season of the hit show reads: “After rounding off series three with the Diddly Squat gang toasting a tumultuous year, we return a few months later to find life on the farm has changed. Kaleb is on a nationwide tour, Lisa is working on a new product line, and Jeremy is left to run the farm alone.

“In Kaleb’s absence, Jeremy must keep Diddly on track and comes up with an idea. Thwarted in his attempts to open a Farm to Fork restaurant, Jeremy plans to reignite that vision and get back in the council’s good books by drawing crowds away from the farm shop. All he needs to do is buy a pub.”

The synopsis adds: “However, the road to becoming a pub landlord isn’t straightforward either. Jeremy faces obstacles including derelict buildings, red tape and a picnic site with a colourful past. Cheerful Charlie lends a hand, but even he isn’t prepared for the challenges that arise once Jeremy finds his perfect pub.

“Back at Diddly Squat, the Lamborghini tractor is showing its age, and there’s a menagerie of livestock to manage - from a big new bull, a very little pig, to high-tech goats. Mother nature conspires to make this one of the toughest years ever for British farmers. But when the whole gang pulls together, anything is possible.”

