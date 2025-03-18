This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

The Grand Tour is returning but not in the way viewers probably expected 🏎

The Grand Tour came to an end on Prime Video last year.

It is set to return - in a major twist on the format in April.

But what exactly can you expect from The Not Very Grand Tour?

A few months after driving off into the sunset The Grand Tour is set to return to Prime Video. But there is a pretty big twist.

A special titled The Not Very Grand Tour is set to release on Prime Video in April 2025. However don’t expect a brand new adventure from the former Top Gear hosts, it instead sounds like it will be a nostalgic look back over the best bits of the series.

But what exactly can you expect and when will it be released? Here’s all you need to know:

When will The Not Very Grand Tour release?

The Grand Tour | Amazon Prime

The episode is set to arrive on Prime Video on Friday April 18, Radio Times reports . It comes about eight months after The Grand Tour’s final adventure released on streaming.

Unfortunately, it is not a new adventure - and instead it will feature archive footage from past episodes. So make of that what you will.

What exactly is The Not Very Grand Tour?

The Grand Tour launched on Prime Video in November 2016. It followed Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond and James May’s departure from the hit BBC series Top Gear the year prior.

Amazon initially announced a three-year deal with 36 episodes - and in its first format, it featured studio segments as well as car reviews and timed laps, similar to Top Gear. But from the fourth series onwards - December 2019 - it swapped to occasional feature-length specials.

The last of these aired in September 2024 and was entitled One For The Road. It marked the end of Clarkson, Hammond and May’s 22-year collaboration.

The Not Very Grand Tour will feature Hammond and May looking back over clips from the show’s eight year history. Clarkson will only feature in archive footage.

TV Zone UK reports that a teaser reads: “The team celebrates the combustion engine, with a look back at footage from past adventures and test drives.”

Are you interested in watching The Not Very Grand Tour? Let me know your thoughts by email: [email protected] .