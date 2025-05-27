Football fans will be able to tune into the Conference League final for free 👀

Chelsea are bidding for glory this week.

TNT Sports to show all three European finals for free.

But how can you watch the action at home?

Chelsea might have already secured a spot in next season’s Champions League - but they still have their eyes on European glory this week. The Blues sealed a spot in the top five on the final day of the Premier League season over the weekend.

TNT Sports will be broadcasting the action from Poland live - for fans (and neutrals) who are not traveling to the Wrocław Stadium. The broadcaster has made the decision to show it free this year for those who don’t have a subscription.

But how can you watch Chelsea take on Real Betis in the Conference League final? Here’s all you need to know:

Can you watch the Conference League final for free in 2025?

UEFA Europa Conference League Trophy | Alex Pantling/Getty Images

Once again TNT Sports will be broadcasting the Conference League - and Champions League - final. The broadcaster (formerly BT Sports) has carried coverage of European football since the 2015-16 season and a subscription is required to tune in.

However this season one Champions League game each week has been live on Amazon Prime Video for members - through to the semi-final. It has not been extended to Europa and Conference League action so far.

But if you don’t have a TNT Sports subscription you might be wondering if it is still possible to catch the action from the 2025 European finals - including the Conference League on May 28.

Fortunately, it has been announced that UK viewers will be able to watch the Champions League, Europa League and Conference League finals for free via Discovery+ this year. Viewers don’t have to pay for a subscription and can simply download the app and watch.

How to watch the Conference League final for free?

If you are wondering exactly how you can tune into Chelsea vs Real Betis on May 28, TNT has explained everything over on its website . The steps to follow are as follows:

Have TNT Sports via discovery+ Premium, EE, Sky or Virgin Media TV , with the best viewing experience you will be able to enjoy all of the action and build up programming on TNT Sports 1 or TNT Sports Ultimate.

, with the best viewing experience you will be able to enjoy all of the action and build up programming on TNT Sports 1 or TNT Sports Ultimate. Have access to discovery+ basic account with EE TV, Sky, Prime Video , you can login or, if you haven’t already, activate your discovery+ account to enjoy all three finals for no extra cost. Prime Video customers with a discovery+ Basic subscription will also be able to watch all three finals on the Prime Video app.

, you can login or, if you haven’t already, activate your discovery+ account to enjoy all three finals for no extra cost. Prime Video customers with a discovery+ Basic subscription will also be able to watch all three finals on the Prime Video app. Are new to TNT Sports and discovery+. Viewers without discovery+ simply need to download the app on their mobile device, web or access via their TV, register their details online, kick back and enjoy the game for free. No subscription required.

Viewers without discovery+ simply need to download the app on their mobile device, web or access via their TV, register their details online, kick back and enjoy the game for free. No subscription required. Have Virgin Media TV, all customers in the UK can watch on channel 527.

When is the Conference League final on TV?

Chelsea will take on La Liga side Real Betis at the Wrocław Stadium in Wroclaw, Poland on May 28. Coverage is set to start on TNT Sports and Discovery+ at 6.30pm ahead of kick-off at 8pm.

