Lightning strikes near a football stadium, a plane aborts landing due to strong winds and a football team swims in waist-high water on their flooded pitch.

Plane aborts landing due to high winds

Video footage shows the moment a plane aborts its landing and performs a go-around manoeuvre on approach to Liverpool John Lennon Airport. The plane flew in from Tenerife and was unable to land on its first attempt due to strong winds and rain.

A passenger on board shot footage of the event before posting it to YouTube. The passenger said that in the 12 years he had been filming flights, this was only his second ever onboard go-around. After performing the manoeuvre the pilot landed the plane safely to applause and cheers from the passengers.

Football team swims in waist-high water on their pitch

Lydney Town AFC players swim in flooded pitch | Shots! TV

Lydney Town AFC players are captured swimming in waist-high floodwaters that had submerged their pitch in Gloucestershire. The team fearlessly trudge into the floodwater before heading a ball between them and swimming across the pitch. The flooding was caused by heavy rain from storm Bert, which caused certain football fixtures being postponed.

A falling tree crushes a man’s car in Wales

A dad said he feels glad to be alive after three trees fell on his car in Wales during Storm Darragh. He was half way through his journey from Cardigan to Rugby on the A44 when the trees uprooted and fell. The collision shattered his driver's side window, allowing him to escape and get help. The car was a write off after being completely crushed by the trees.

Lightning strikes near Everton Football Stadium

Dramatic footage shows the moment lightning struck near Everton’s new stadium in Liverpool. The clip shows a huge lightning bolt illuminating the sky above the stadium at Bramley-Moore Dock. An amateur photographer posted the footage to his Instagram account after stormy weather hit North Liverpool.

