The diva is set to be joined by Nile Rodgers and CHIC for the summertime show 🎶🎟🎤

Superstar singer Mariah Carey is set to return to the United Kingdom this summer.

The diva is to perform at the Royal Sandringham Estate with support from Nile Rodgers and CHIC and Eternal.

Here’s how you can get pre-sale tickets and when general ticket sales are set to commence.

Mariah Carey , one of the best-selling female artists of all time and a true global icon, has been confirmed for an exclusive UK headline show in summer 2025.

The highly anticipated outdoor concert will feature an incredible line-up, with special guests including Nile Rodgers & CHIC and Eternal , making it one of the most unmissable pop events of the year.

The spectacular live performance will be part of a larger series of major outdoor concerts presented by Heritage Live Festivals, running from 14th to 17th August which include headline performances by Stereophonics on August 16 and an exclusive UK show from Michael Bublé on August 17 2025.

Mariah Carey is set to perform one UK show this year, with pop royalty playing at the Royal Sandringham Estate. | Getty Images for Global Citizen

"We’re absolutely thrilled to welcome one of the greatest pop artists of all time for this very special show," says Giles Cooper of Heritage Live Festivals. "Mariah Carey is a record-breaking superstar whose live performances are legendary.

With a setlist packed full of iconic hits, this will be an unforgettable night and a true ‘I was there’ moment for fans."

A chart-topping powerhouse, Mariah Carey holds the record for the most No.1 songs by a solo artist in Billboard Hot 100 history, with 19 chart-toppers to her name. Since her 1990 debut, she has delivered some of the most enduring hits in pop music, including Vision of Love, Fantasy, Hero, One Sweet Day (with Boyz II Men), We Belong Together, and the holiday classic All I Want For Christmas Is You.

With more than 200 million albums sold worldwide, five GRAMMY Awards, and multiple Guinness World Records, she remains one of the most influential and celebrated artists of all time.

When is Mariah Carey performing in the United Kingdom in 2025?

Mariah Carey is set to perform on the following date at the following location:

August 15 2025 - Royal Sandringham Estate, Norfolk

Where can I get tickets to see Mariah Carey perform in the UK in 2025?

Pre-sale tickets

Those with access to AXS Tickets or who sign-up to pre-sale access before sign-ups close on March 4 2025 at 7pm GMT will have the first chance to get tickets when they go on pre-sale from March 5 2025 from 9am.

General ticket sales

General ticket sales will commence from March 7 2025 at 9am GMT through Ticketmaster .

Will you be heading to see pop royalty when she performs at the Royal Sandringham Estate? Let us know your thoughts to this gig announcement by leaving a comment down below.