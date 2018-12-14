Merseybeat stars and the kings of rock and roll ...

Showaddywaddy

Theatre Royal Wakefield, Feb 15

The Searchers

‘The Greatest Rock & Roll Band In The World’ is a bold statement but Showaddywaddy has lived up to that title for the last four decades!

They formed in 1973 following the amalgamation of two groups, Choice and the Golden Hammers, known simply as The Hammers.

This led to an eight-member band, with the unusual feature of having two vocalists, two drummers, two guitarists, and two bassists. They both played at the Fosse Way pub in Leicester and soon discovered shared musical tastes. After playing together in jamming sessions, they joined permanently and Showaddywaddy was born.

The rest as they say is history with the band going on to sell more than 20 million records with tours to all corners of the globe.

The current band is seven strong and made up of Romeo Challenger, Rod Deas, Rob Hewins, Dean Loach, Andy Pelos, Ray Hatfield and Billy Norman

Their live show is dynamic and uplifting featuring all of their biggest hits, many of which reached number one in the pop charts of Europe.

These include Under The Moon of Love, Three Steps to Heaven, Hey Rock & Roll, When, Blue Moon, Pretty Little Angel Eyes and many, many more.

Theatre Royal Wakefield on February 14

The night before Showaddywaddy sees top 60s band the Searchers in a farewell concert which signals the end of more than 50 years on the road. With such classic hits as, Sweets For My Sweet, Needles and Pins, Don’t Throw Your Love Away, Sugar and Spice and When You Walk In The Room, The Searchers have contributed hugely in establishing the UK as the world’s leading country in the music industry. Their record sales exceed 50 million. There are only a few tickets left so be quick.

