The iconic UK musician is set for eight performances through next summer, including Scarborough and Newcastle.

Paul Weller is set to thrill audiences with eight summer shows in 2026.

The Modfather is scheduled for performances in Scarborough, Lincoln, Bedford, Halifax and more.

Here are your full list of dates for the UK musical icon, and how you can get tickets to his hallowed 2026 tour.

The Modfather is hitting the road once again in 2026, with Paul Weller announcing a huge number of outdoor shows for next summer.

The musician who is seen as the ‘spiritual godfather’ of the ‘90s Britpop movement will be performing across eight dates throughout June and July, with performances scheduled for Lincoln Castle, Scarborough’s Open Air Theatre, Southampton Summer Sounds and many more.

The widely revered UK artist is one of the most significant and influential British songwriters of the last five decades. He first achieved fame as the creative force and frontman of the iconic punk-mod band The Jam in the late 1970s, crafting era-defining hits like ‘Town Called Malice’ and ‘Going Underground.’

Paul Weller will be performing eight outdoor concerts in 2026 - here’s exactly where he will be playing next summer. | Dean Chalkey

After disbanding The Jam, he explored a more ‘sophisticated, soulful’ sound with The Style Council in the 1980s before embarking on a highly successful solo career that continues to this day, making him one of the few artists to achieve critical and commercial success across three distinct musical eras.

Here’s where you can catch the highly influential British artist next year, and how you can get your hands on tickets as soon as they go on sale.

Where is Paul Weller performing on his 2026 UK tour?

Paul Weller will be frequenting the following venues on the following dates in the new year:

When can I get tickets to see Paul Weller on his 2026 UK tour?

Pre-sale tickets

O2 Priority and Artist pre-sales will commence at 10am GMT on October 29, follow by Live Nation, Ticketmaster and promoter pre-sales taking place on October 30 at 10am GMT.

General ticket sales

The remaining allocation of tickets will then go on general sale from 10am GMT on October 31 through all leading ticketing outlets, including Ticketmaster.

