The Repair Shop at Christmas is back for 2024 🎄

Get into the Christmas spirit with The Repair Shop.

A festive episode will air on BBC tonight.

It will feature some major special guests.

The Repair Shop is back for Christmas and fans are in for a real treat. What better way to spend the night before Santa arrives.

A special guest will be appearing on the episode - as part of a collaboration with The One Show. It is the first of two episodes airing during the holiday period.

But what time is The Repair Shop on TV tonight - and what can you expect? Here’s all you need to know:

When is The Repair Shop at Christmas?

There will be two seasonal episodes of the beloved BBC series. One will air on Christmas Eve (Tuesday December 24) and a second will drop on Monday December 30 to fill in your schedule for Betwixtmas.

The Repair Shop at Christmas. | BBC / Ricochet / Cody Burridge

What time is The Repair Shop at Christmas?

The first of the festive episodes airs tonight (Christmas Eve) and it is scheduled to begin at 8.15pm on BBC1. It will last for an hour and will be followed by the finale of Strike: The Ink Black Heart.

For the episode on Monday December 30, the episode will start at a slightly earlier time of 8pm - and will also be on BBC1. It is scheduled to last for an hour as well.

How to watch The Repair Shop at Christmas?

Both episodes will be broadcast live on BBC1, but if you can’t watch the episodes live you might be wondering if the show is available on catch up. Fortunately The Repair Shop at Christmas will be on demand on BBC iPlayer after it has finished airing.

What to expect from The Repair Shop at Christmas?

For the episode on Christmas Eve (December 24), the items set for repair will include two giant puffins gifted to a special children’s bookshop. There will also be a magic lantern projector, an enchanting miniature Christmas village and a donkey saddle.

Special guest Roman Kemp will also be appearing with a teddy bear that was a gift for a four-year-old boy who cycled 100 miles to raise money for the hospital that cared for his ill grandad.

On December 30, Bill Paterson reminisces about a pair of 1970s boots and a painting of a town in Sicily. Remember this episode starts slightly earlier at 8pm.

What are you most excited to watch on the TV this Christmas? Let me know your picks by email: [email protected].