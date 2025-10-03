Strictly Come Dancing will hold its first elimination of the season this weekend. The stars will take to the ballroom floor looking to secure their place in the competition.

Karen Carney impressed the judges the best in week one, but a few of the celebs walked away with lower scores. The public will get to have their say for the first time very soon.

Ahead of the first public vote this weekend, the favourite to leave the show first has been named. See the latest odds here via Oddschecker.

1 . Dani Dyer - withdrawn Among the pre-show favourites to win, Love Island winner Dani Dyer has had to withdraw from the show due to injury. | BBC Photo: BBC Photo Sales

2 . Amber Davies - no odds yet Amber Davies has been announced as Dani Dyer's replacement. She does not currently have odds via Oddschecker after her late addition | BBC Photo: BBC Photo Sales

3 . Lewis Cope - 150/1 The one time Emmerale actor has been the frontrunner to win Strictly prior to week one. He has the longest odds to be eliminated first - he is 150/1 via Oddschecker. | BBC Photo: BBC Photo Sales