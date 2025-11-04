Who will win The Great British Bake Off 2025: Reddit users predict, does Paul Hollywood have a favourite? Aaron, Jasmine and Tom will go head to head during the series 16 Great British Bake Off final. Photo: Channel 4/Love Productions | Channel 4 / Love Productions

The Great British Bake Off has a winner for series 16 - but who was it? 🍰👑📺

The Great British Bake Off has crowned its latest winner.

Channel 4 held the final of series 16 tonight.

But which of the bakers triumphed?

After ten weeks of tough bakes, hard decisions, and one huge final, the Great British Bake Off has come to an end for another year. The 16th series of the legendary cooking show crowned its latest winner this evening.

Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith welcomed the three finalists bakers into the iconic tent for one last round of action. Just three tests stood in their way of becoming the champion for 2025.

A clear favourite had emerged before the final even began - and it won’t surprise anyone who has watched series 16 week-by-week. Find out more here.

But were the predictions correct and did the frontrunner take the crown? Here’s all you need to know:

Who are the Bake Off finalists for 2025?

Across the previous nine weeks, the dozen bakers who first stepped into the tent back at the start of September have been whittled down. From 12, there were just three left for this final.

It included, in alphabetical order:

What happened in the Great British Bake Off final?

Full discussion from The Great British Bake Off final to follow - including who won. Don’t read further if you haven’t watched the series 16 grand finale. This is your last warning!

First up for the finalists was the last signature bake of the season. The trio were tasked with putting their own spins on finger buns - split into two batches of six differing in flavours and decoration.

Aaron described it as “simple” and “nostalgic”, meanwhile Paul called it a “classic”. But Prue warned it would be “really difficult” to make the dough in time.

Mr. Hollywood added that the texture needed to be “spot on”. Even more so than the flavour, especially in the final.

Tom was cooking up some hot dog themed creations. Aaron was making pear and yuzu buns as well as strawberry and rhubarb - but had his eye on getting his first ever handshake.

Jasmine opted for flavours of apricot and white chocolate as well as strawberry and lemon. The judges raved about the “delicious” finger buns - and avoided any criticism.

At the judging, Tom’s bread was in a bad way after mixing up salt and citric acid. It saw Paul call his bread awful - even if the flavours were strong.

Aaron’s flavours were praised but his bread was a bit tough. Although he did feel as if he didn’t come away ‘terribly’.

The final technical of the series saw them having to make a tower of Madeleines, a challenge set by Prue Leith this time around. They would have to stuff them with lemon curd and make 31 in total!

Paul said it could win the finalists the whole show, if they manage to pull it off. Aaron also had his eyes on getting first in the technical for the very first time this season - having come second a number of times before.

There was a tricky ombre colouring to have to worry about with the chocolate. With the tower going from dark pink to pale pink - ideally.

During the judging, Jasmine ended up with underbaked madeleines and ended up in third place - being described as being a “bit of a mess”. Aaron was in second place and Tom finished in first.

Could a surprise be on the cards? There is still the showstopper to come - poor Aaron never managed to achieve his goal of winning the technical!

Jasmine described coming last as a bit of kick up the bum. To avoid being complacent going into the final challenge.

For the last ever bake, the finalists had to make an ‘elegant and sophisticated’ table-top centrepiece cake. It had to be 1.2 metres in total - making it the largest ever cake in Bake Off history.

The showstopper cakes were served up, and then the winner was announced at a special garden party, with families and returning contestants all on hand to help celebrate. The sun ever came out after earlier summer showers!

Prue described Jasmine’s cake as “absolutely beautiful” and Paul praised the bake. The flavours were also on point as well.

Aaron’s was described as looking a bit rushed, mainly due to the design of his piping around the cake. However, the judges struggled to find a “proper hero flavour” and the sponge was overbaked, according to Paul.

Prue described Tom’s as “absolutely stunning” and Paul called the design “impeccable”. But how would the flavours and bake hold up?

His flavours were praised and the American buttercream worked “really well”, according to Paul. Prue said she didn’t think he could improve upon it - and Paul said he had style and substance.

It meant that Aaron was likely out of the running and it would come down to Tom and Jasmine. Both impressed and had mistakes in equal measures.

But who would be the winner?

Who won The Great British Bake Off series 16?

Jasmine is a GBBO finalist | Channel 4

Heading into the final, Jasmine was by far and away the favourite to win. It should be no surprise since she won five out nine Star Bakers away - which is the joint best performance in show history.

The bookies had her as the frontrunner for weeks at this point. Meanwhile fans joked that they would be ‘flabbergasted’ if she didn’t win with some suggesting they didn’t even need to bother with the final at all.

But did the grand finale go as expected? It was a close call towards the end as both Jasmine and Tom impressed the most - which was a turnaround for Tom after his mistake in the signature.

The winner was revealed to be - Jasmine. She definitely deserved it for her run throughout the competition!

