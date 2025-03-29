The Jonathan Ross Show 2025: who are the guests on the ITV show this week? Full list
- The cast of Severance will be joining Jonathan Ross tonight.
- ITV has confirmed the full list of guests this weekend.
- But who will be appearing on the show?
Jonathan Ross will be joined by the cast of one of 2025’s most talked about shows tonight. A former James Bond will also be joining him in the studio.
The show returns to ITV today (March 29) and follows the broadcaster’s packed Saturday evening line-up. The schedule includes BGT and the new gameshow 99 to Beat.
But who are the guests on the Jonathan Ross Show tonight? Here’s all you need to know:
What time is The Jonathan Ross Show on?
The popular talk show will be back on ITV this evening. The latest episode is scheduled to start at 9.20pm today - following the end of The 1% Club.
It is scheduled to run for just over an hour and will finish at 10.25pm. The Jonathan Ross Show will be followed by the ITV News.
How to watch The Jonathan Ross Show?
The latest episode will once again be broadcast on ITV 1/ 1HD. It is scheduled to start at 9.20pm - as mentioned in the section above.
If you can’t watch it live, it will also be on ITV1+1 at 10.20pm. Viewers can also catch-up via ITVX - with the previous episodes from series 22 already available.
Who are the guests on The Jonathan Ross Show this week?
Following the conclusion of its second series, the stars of Apple TV’s Severance will be joining Jonathan Ross in the studio. Adam Scott and Britt Lower who play Mark S/ Mark Scout and Helly R/ Helly Rigs on the hit streaming show will be joined by Ben Stiller - who has directed many of the episodes.
One-time James Bond star - and Mama Mia favourite - Pierce Brosnan will also be one of the guests. While comedian John Bishop is also scheduled to appear this week.
There will also be a musical performance from AJ Tracey and Jorja Smith.
What do you think of the guest line-up for The Jonathan Ross Show this week? Let me know your thoughts by email: [email protected].
