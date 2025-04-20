Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The Piano is heading to the seaside this week 🎹

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Piano is travelling around stations across the country.

The popular Channel 4 show has returned for a third series.

But where did they film the latest episode?

Pull up a stool and flex your fingers because The Piano is back for a brand new series. The hit Channel 4 show has turned the sheet music to a fresh page for more episodes.

Original mentor Lang Lang has departed the show and you might be wondering who his replacement is. The latest episode is set in Brighton, it has been confirmed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But what time is on the show and who is the new mentor for series 3? Here’s all you need to know:

Where was The Piano filmed this week?

The preview for the episode, via Radio Times, reads: “Claudia Winkleman, Mika and Jon Batiste take their search for amazing amateur pianists to the seaside as the travelling piano alights at Brighton Station. While dodging seagulls and disruptive builders, they discover a boogie-woogie-ing model railway enthusiast and a talented street cleaner, but are disgusted by a song about a tapeworm.”

(L-R) Mika, Jon Batiste, Claudia Winkleman on The Piano | Channel 4

Why did Lang Lang leave The Piano?

Having been a part of the show since it began back in February 2023. He had appeared in both series as well as the 2024 Christmas special.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Explaining the reason for his departure, Lang Lang said: “Being a mentor on The Piano and spending time with the talented pianists has been a true joy. The level of talent I have witnessed has been phenomenal and it has been a privilege to see the love for playing the piano across the UK.

“Due to international concert commitments, I will be stepping down for series three but am delighted to be passing the baton to my dear friend Jon Batiste, who I know will be fantastic in the role.”

Who is the new mentor?

Lang Lang has been replaced by Jon Batiste for series 3 of the Channel 4 show. He has recorded and performed with the world’s biggest superstars including Stevie Wonder, Prince, Lenny Kravitz, Ed Sheeran and Lana Del Rey. As well as having five Grammy wins under his belt, he has also won an Oscar for his work on Pixar’s 2020 film Soul and was nominated for an Oscar for the song ‘It Never Went Away’.

Most recently, Batiste made history and music with global megastar, singer-songwriter, Beyoncé as he joined forces with her as one of the collaborators on her hit country album, Cowboy Carter. Batiste and Beyoncé collaborated on the genre-bending track ‘American Requiem’, which Batiste wrote.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “I am so happy to be a mentor on The Piano and to witness the pianists for the new series express themselves on the instrument I've dedicated my life to. This show will bring together my unique history of performing in both train stations and concert halls.

“No matter where, I always have believed that music at its best creates community and brings folks together in divided times. It will be a massive joy to do just that all around the UK train stations with the piano and new talent.

“In collaboration with Mika, an incredible songwriter and musician and Claudia with her own inimitable style, I can't wait for all the thrilling musical experiences ahead.”

What time is The Piano on TV today?

The Piano is back for a brand new episode today (April 20). It is set to begin at 9pm and will follow The Great Celebrity Bake Off.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The first episode is due to run for just over an hour and finish at 10.05pm. The runtime includes ad-breaks.

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at www.yourworld.net/submit . It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.