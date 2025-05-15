CAPA College and Academy of Live Technology to unite for 'groundbreaking theatrical spectacle' this weekend

The Academy of Live Technology (ALT) and CAPA College are set to ignite the stage at Production Park this weekend, with an electrifying new collaboration named ‘Rock The World’.

The partnership will see students from CAPA College shine under the spotlight while ALT’s production talents drive the show behind the scenes.

Hosted in Wakefield’s leading creative hub, Production Park, the high-energy production will take place this Friday, May 16.

The unique show is directed and choreographed by CAPA College’s award-winning faculty, and performed by the next generation of creative stars.

CAPA College’s elite students will take centre stage, supported by the expert work of ALT’s international students, who will manage every element of the technical production – from lighting, sound, and set construction to stage management and costume.

Matt Glynn, Head of International Training at ALT, said: “This collaboration is a real milestone for both institutions.

“It shows what’s possible when we combine our strengths to build something greater together. For our students – especially those experiencing their first-ever live production environment – this is more than a show. It’s a launchpad.”

The collaborative project is not only a celebration of local artistic and technical excellence – but acts as a powerful statement about the region’s growing reputation as a hub for creative innovation.

Claire Nicholson, Principal of CAPA College, said: "At CAPA College, we believe in empowering young artists to dream big and reach even higher.

“Partnering with ALT gives our students the rare opportunity to work alongside world-class production teams and perform at the highest level.

"Rock The World captures everything we stand for at CAPA College: creativity, ambition, and professional excellence."