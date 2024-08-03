Giant dragon puppet to visit Wakefield's Theatre Royal as part of district tour this August

The Hatchling will visit Drury Lane on Saturday, August 24 alongside a brand-new integrated theatre company.

Giant dragon puppet The Hatchling will be taking to the streets of Wakefield this August bank holiday, stopping by the Theatre Royal Wakefield during her exploration of the city and its people.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The giant puppet will visit the Theatre Royal on August 24, outside the stage door on Drury Lane, alongside a brand-new integrated theatre company.

Wakefield Council and Trigger, the producers and creators of The Hatchling, are keen to engage residents across the district throughout The Hatchling’s three-day performance – which is part of Our Year - Wakefield District 2024.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Created by combining existing community groups Chime and Stepping Out from the theatre’s outreach programme, participants will co-create a special one-off piece of work for the dragon’s visit, showcasing the group’s creativity and vocal talents.

During the performance, the company will be interacting with the dragon puppet, working with props and encouraging audience participation such as singing and call and response games.

Aoibheann Kelly, head of participation at the Theatre Royal Wakefield said: “We’re so excited to be bringing together two of our brilliant community groups to create something completely unique for The Hatchling’s visit. Both groups have performed on the famous Theatre Royal Wakefield stage many times, but this outdoor performance will be an entirely different experience for them.

“We look forward to welcoming more people to Theatre Royal Wakefield to both see our shows and take part in our programmes, having been inspired by The Hatchling’s visit and Our Year 2024 celebrations.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Community groups from across the district will also be taking part in The Hatchling’s performance including Castleford Male Voice Choir, West Yorkshire Police Band and Wakefield Whirlwinds wheelchair basketball team, alongside Wakefield organisations such as CAPA college and The Art House.

Angie Bual, artistic director and founder of Trigger added: “Community engagement and creating mass participative opportunities for engagement in cultural experiences is at the heart of The Hatchling’s purpose.

"The Hatchling will celebrate the talent, energy and vibrant cultural landscape of Wakefield District, inspiring not only the people who live here but everyone who comes together to experience her performance from across the UK.”