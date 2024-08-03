Giant dragon puppet to visit Wakefield's Theatre Royal as part of district tour this August
The giant puppet will visit the Theatre Royal on August 24, outside the stage door on Drury Lane, alongside a brand-new integrated theatre company.
Wakefield Council and Trigger, the producers and creators of The Hatchling, are keen to engage residents across the district throughout The Hatchling’s three-day performance – which is part of Our Year - Wakefield District 2024.
Created by combining existing community groups Chime and Stepping Out from the theatre’s outreach programme, participants will co-create a special one-off piece of work for the dragon’s visit, showcasing the group’s creativity and vocal talents.
During the performance, the company will be interacting with the dragon puppet, working with props and encouraging audience participation such as singing and call and response games.
Aoibheann Kelly, head of participation at the Theatre Royal Wakefield said: “We’re so excited to be bringing together two of our brilliant community groups to create something completely unique for The Hatchling’s visit. Both groups have performed on the famous Theatre Royal Wakefield stage many times, but this outdoor performance will be an entirely different experience for them.
“We look forward to welcoming more people to Theatre Royal Wakefield to both see our shows and take part in our programmes, having been inspired by The Hatchling’s visit and Our Year 2024 celebrations.”
Community groups from across the district will also be taking part in The Hatchling’s performance including Castleford Male Voice Choir, West Yorkshire Police Band and Wakefield Whirlwinds wheelchair basketball team, alongside Wakefield organisations such as CAPA college and The Art House.
Angie Bual, artistic director and founder of Trigger added: “Community engagement and creating mass participative opportunities for engagement in cultural experiences is at the heart of The Hatchling’s purpose.
"The Hatchling will celebrate the talent, energy and vibrant cultural landscape of Wakefield District, inspiring not only the people who live here but everyone who comes together to experience her performance from across the UK.”