IN PICTURES: Crowds flock to Pontefract Castle to celebrate King Charles' Coronation
Crowds gathered at Pontefract Castle to celebrate the historic moment that King Charles III and Queen Camilla were officially crowned.
The Pontefract landmark opened its gates to the public for the start of a two-day celebration in the castle, with visitors gathering in the grounds.
One royal visitor, Yvonne Slack, travelled from North Yorkshire to witness the historic event with her friends.
She said: “I’ve come from Malton in Ryedale to watch the Coronation and make memories!
"This hasn’t happened for 70 years, it’s huge, and I want to watch it happen, and have a great day, with some really good friends.”
Pontefract Castle will continue the celebrations tomorrow (Sunday) as the site hosts a ‘Right Royal Day Out,’ an event that features free entertainment and food vendors.
