Bernard and Julie Crook, with Penny Jackson and Mary Tyler for the kings coronation day at Pontefract Castle
Bernard and Julie Crook, with Penny Jackson and Mary Tyler for the kings coronation day at Pontefract Castle

IN PICTURES: Crowds flock to Pontefract Castle to celebrate King Charles' Coronation

Crowds gathered at Pontefract Castle to celebrate the historic moment that King Charles III and Queen Camilla were officially crowned.

By Kara McKune
Published 6th May 2023, 17:14 BST
Updated 6th May 2023, 17:27 BST

The Pontefract landmark opened its gates to the public for the start of a two-day celebration in the castle, with visitors gathering in the grounds.

One royal visitor, Yvonne Slack, travelled from North Yorkshire to witness the historic event with her friends.

She said: “I’ve come from Malton in Ryedale to watch the Coronation and make memories!

"This hasn’t happened for 70 years, it’s huge, and I want to watch it happen, and have a great day, with some really good friends.”

Pontefract Castle will continue the celebrations tomorrow (Sunday) as the site hosts a ‘Right Royal Day Out,’ an event that features free entertainment and food vendors.

Here are 16 pictures of the crowds and celebrations at Pontefract Castle today.

Technical issues force cancellation of Coronation screening at Pontefract Castle

Guy and Natalie Beckectt at Pontefract Castle for the kings coronation day

Fit for a King

Guy and Natalie Beckectt at Pontefract Castle for the kings coronation day

Kings coronation day at Pontefract Castle

His Royal Paws

Kings coronation day at Pontefract Castle

Royal fans flooded the grounds of the Castle, ready to celebrate the new monarch.

Coronation crazy

Royal fans flooded the grounds of the Castle, ready to celebrate the new monarch.

Crowds gathered at Pontefract Castle to watch the Coronation of King Charles.

Coronation celebrations

Crowds gathered at Pontefract Castle to watch the Coronation of King Charles.

