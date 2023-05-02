Saturday, May 6, is the official Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla, with activities being held across the region and the rest of the UK in honour of the new King.

Here's a round up of some of the many events taking place within the district to mark the momentous occasion.

Friday, May 5

The coronation of King Charles III takes place this weekend on May 6.

Wakefield Cathedral will host a Coronation Concert with music featured in the actual coronation.

The event starts at 7:30pm with tickets still available: https://rb.gy/y0idj

Sandal Library

Pontefract Castle will be the primary host of the district's coronation celebrations this weekend.

Sandal Library is holding a coronation garden party in its garden with buns, biscuits and drinks provided.

Children will be able to make their own crown and a fun royal quiz will be provided for adults.

Saturday, May 6

Pontefract Castle will be the focus of the coronation bank holiday weekend’s public events, with the crowning ceremony screened live on from 11am.

The event is completely free, with the castle open from 9:30am until 5pm.

Right Royal Activities will take place at Wakefield Museum, Pontefract Museum and Castleford Museum with fun craft activities inspired by the collections.

New displays can also be seen at Wakefield One and Pontefract Museum to mark the coronation.

The Castleford Heritage Trust will be hosting a free, family friendly, community get-together between 11am and 4pm at Queen’s Mill.

There will be the opportunity to watch the day’s events with themed coronation craft activities for children.

On Coronation day, the pub will host a garden party for children, which will include games, inflatables, as well as a water fight.

The Bridge Inn

The pub, on Doncaster Road, will host a traditional street party in its riverside beer garden from noon to celebrate.

On the evening of Saturday, May 6 Wakefield Town Hall will be lit up red, white and blue.

Wakefield Cathedral will show a live screening of the coronation.

The screening is free with entry from 10am for an 11am start. Light refreshments will be served from 1pm followed by a full peal of cathedral bells at 4pm.

Sunday, May 7

A Right Royal Day Out at Pontefract Castle

Coronation celebrations will continue the following day at Pontefract Castle, with an event called ‘A Right Royal Day Out’ (noon to 10pm).

There will be free entertainment, including coronation-themed craft workshops and an afternoon screening of 'Paddington' on a large outdoor screen at 3pm.

The ‘Keep’ at Pontefract Castle will also be lit up red, white and blue on the evening.

The Lupset

On Sunday May 7, the Lupset will host its ‘Big Garden Party’, to celebrate the crowning of the new King.

The event features inflatables and games and charity stalls.

Newmillerdam Big Community Coronation Lunch

From 2pm, Newmillerdam Village Green will host a big Coronation Lunch with live music throughout the afternoon and a treasure hunt.

Stretton Close Coronation Knees Up

Stretton Close in Pontefract is set host a Coronation Big Lunch from 3pm to celebrate the Coronation and bring the community together.

Wakefield Town Hall

On the evening of Sunday, May 7, Wakefield Town Hall will be lit up red, white and blue.

Monday, May 8

The Lupset

The pub is set to host a kids’ charity football game to raise money for the local community in association with junior football team Walton Utd Under 11s, .

Brierley Kings Summer Fete

Common Roads Village Park, near Hemsworth, will host its annual summer fete celebrating the King’s coronation from 11am until 4pm.

** Share photos of your coronation street parties and community celebrations from your neighbourhood. Email: [email protected]

