IN PICTURES: Look back at last year's Castleford Roman Festival ahead of its return next week

Castleford will be transformed back in time to celebrate its heritage when its popular Roman Festival returns next week.

Visitors can discover the history beneath the streets of Castleford and take part in non-stop family friendly activities on May 31, 2025.

This year, the popular event will give history buffs and archaeologists – of all ages – the chance to explore the town’s Roman heritage.

There will be a Roman-themed market, thrilling street shows, a hunt for treasure at the archaeological dig, guided tours around Roman Castleford, demonstrations and plenty of street food.

