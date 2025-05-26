Ahead of its 2025 return, look back at Castleford Roman Festival 2024.Ahead of its 2025 return, look back at Castleford Roman Festival 2024.
IN PICTURES: Look back at last year's Castleford Roman Festival ahead of its return next week

By Kara McKune
Published 26th May 2025, 19:00 BST
As the Castleford Roman Festival returns for another year, we look back at last year’s spectacular event.

Castleford will be transformed back in time to celebrate its heritage when its popular Roman Festival returns next week.

Visitors can discover the history beneath the streets of Castleford and take part in non-stop family friendly activities on May 31, 2025.

This year, the popular event will give history buffs and archaeologists – of all ages – the chance to explore the town’s Roman heritage.

There will be a Roman-themed market, thrilling street shows, a hunt for treasure at the archaeological dig, guided tours around Roman Castleford, demonstrations and plenty of street food.

Castleford Roman Festival will return on May 31.

1. Castleford Roman Festival

Castleford Roman Festival will return on May 31. Photo: Michael Godsall

Castleford will be transformed back in time to celebrate its heritage when its popular Roman Festival returns next week.

2. Historic heritage

Castleford will be transformed back in time to celebrate its heritage when its popular Roman Festival returns next week. Photo: Michael Godsall

Last year saw hundreds of visitors celebrating Castleford’s Roman heritage.

3. 2024

Last year saw hundreds of visitors celebrating Castleford’s Roman heritage. Photo: Michael Godsall

From interactive demonstrations to hands-on activities, the vibrant festival offers something for everyone.

4. Interactive demonstrations

From interactive demonstrations to hands-on activities, the vibrant festival offers something for everyone. Photo: Michael Godsall

