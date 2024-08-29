New programme for girls at Featherstone Rovers Foundation

By Amy Hardman
Contributor
Published 29th Aug 2024, 10:19 BST
New programme, Rugbees for Girls age 7-11 re-launches on Monday September 2 at Featherstone Rovers Foundation.

Rugbees is a new and exciting programme aimed at Girls age 7-11. The focus is on the developmental skills for sport and creating a social ,fun environment that young girls can thrive in.

Join the Featherstone Rovers Foundation on Monday September 2 on the main pitch at the Millennium Stadium in Featherstone from 5-6pm for a fun filled free session of games and activities.

Having fun with RugBeeHaving fun with RugBee
Having fun with RugBee

Percy the Pit Pony will be making a special guest appearance and they have some giveaways for everyone taking part.

Please Note: Participants will need to wear suitable active wear, Football boots or trainers and bring a Water bottle.

For more information about the session please contact: [email protected]

