New programme for girls at Featherstone Rovers Foundation
Rugbees is a new and exciting programme aimed at Girls age 7-11. The focus is on the developmental skills for sport and creating a social ,fun environment that young girls can thrive in.
Join the Featherstone Rovers Foundation on Monday September 2 on the main pitch at the Millennium Stadium in Featherstone from 5-6pm for a fun filled free session of games and activities.
Percy the Pit Pony will be making a special guest appearance and they have some giveaways for everyone taking part.
Please Note: Participants will need to wear suitable active wear, Football boots or trainers and bring a Water bottle.
For more information about the session please contact: [email protected]
