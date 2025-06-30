New youth theatre company to perform Les Miserables at Wakefield's Unity Hall

A brand new youth theatre company will present ‘Les Miserables: School Edition’ as their debut in Wakefield next month.

New company, Powerhouse, officially opened their doors in February, welcoming the stars of the future to work alongside industry professionals.

For their first production, the group will perform a reimagining of one of the world’s most popular musicals, ‘Les Miserables’.

The ‘sung-through’ show, set in early 19th-century France, follows French peasant, Jean Valjean, and his quest for redemption after serving nineteen years in jail for stealing a loaf of bread.

Powerhouse’s adaptation will be performed at Unity Hall, opposite the Theatre Royal, from July 23 to July 26.

The youth theatre group has been founded by Andrew Ashley and Andy Fretwell, two established theatre makers, who recently celebrated 10 successful years of their company Diva Productions.

The company has fast grown a reputation for their impressive shows in Yorkshire with recent productions including ‘Everybody’s Talking About Jamie’ and ‘Ghost’.

Artistic Director of Powerhouse, Andrew Ashley, said: “After 10 successful years establishing Diva Productions, we wanted to expand what we offer as a company and to grow and nurture the talent of tomorrow.

Daisy Winbolt-Robertson, who will play 'Eponine' and Olli Blakeley, who will play 'Marius'.

"We found some exceptional talent to oin us in this exciting project performing one of the world’s most loved musicals.

“Our cast of young performers have not been afraid to work hard and be challenged by our team of top creatives in this new interpretation of the musical.

“We have an exciting, fresh and powerful production ready for audiences next month and we cannot wait for Wakefield to see just how incredible these young people are.”

Tickets are still available, via: https://www.ticketsource.co.uk/wearepowerhouse