Normanton Gala: 60th annual parade and family fun weekend to take place this weekend

Normanton’s two-day long gala will return to the district for it’s 60th time this weekend.

The annual gala, which has become a staple in the community, will take place from 11am to 9pm on Saturday, September 14 and 10am to 4pm on Sunday, September 15.

The special ‘diamond jubilee’ gala will begin with a parade, led by Back Chat Brass and featuring dancers and community groups from across the district, which will march through the streets of Normanton from 11am.

The parade will begin on Pope Streets, in Altofts, before making its way through Church Road, High Green Road, Lee Brig and Station Road.

The parade will then go across to Wakefield Road, Queen Street and Castleford Road before ending at Haw Hill Park on Haw Hill View.

Roads will be closed from 9.30am to 2pm with a lawful Road Closure Order issued by Wakefield Council.

At the park, there will be an array of delightful stalls, captivating attractions, and thrilling fairground rides for families to enjoy.

There will also be numerous live performances across the weekend, with shows from quad bike and trick motorbike rider, Dangerous Steve, aerial stunt act, Vander Wheel and a trampoline stunt show courtesy of Madness Events.

Furthermore, on Saturday evening, a spectacular fireworks display will light up the sky from 8.30pm.

On Gala Sunday, treasure-hunters can explore a special car boot sale from 8am, while dance displays, enticing stalls, and captivating attractions will keep everyone entertained throughout the day.

In honour of the gala, free parking will also be available at all the Wakefield Council car parks in Normanton.