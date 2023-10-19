Peddler Market: Popular street food market set to return to Wakefield creative space this weekend
A popular street food event will return to the district this weekend – with the final line-up of traders and entertainment announced.
By Kara McKune
Published 19th Oct 2023, 13:00 BST- 1 min read
Peddler Market , which has been growing ever since it started nine years ago, will return to Tileyard North for the second time on Friday, October 20 from 5pm until 11pm and Saturday, October 21 from 2pm to 11pm.
Visitors will have the opportunity to sample a variety of cuisines courtesy of vendors including B’Reyt Dough, Lets Taco ‘Bout It and The Spicy Biker.