Europop sensation, The Cheeky Girls, will visit Galileo’s Show Bar this Friday.

The sister pop duo will be appearing at the Pontefract bar, on Ropergate, for an exclusive meet and greet this Friday, November 8.

Moving to the United Kingdom with their mother in 2002, Gabriela and Monica Irimia shot to fame as the Cheeky Girls after auditioning for Popstars: The Rivals.

By 2004, the duo had four top 10 hits – with their debut single the “Cheeky Song” reaching number two on the UK's Official Singles Chart.

Now the europop sensation will visit one of Pontefract’s most popular bars.

A spokesperson for Galileo’s Show Bar said: “It’s going to be a fantastic event, and we’re excited to host them for the meet and greet.

"Visitors can look forward to an unforgettable experience with plenty of energy, fun photo ops, and a chance to interact with the Cheeky Girls up close.”

Tickets for the event are currently available via: https://galileosshowbar.com/book