The Hepworth Wakefield to host exciting Harvest Festival market at Tileyard North later this month

The Hepworth Wakefield’s Harvest Festival will return to Tileyard North for the second time later this month.

The festival will spotlight some of the UK’s finest independent designers, makers, store owners and producers, all set to get visitors ready for the change in the season.

Taking place on Saturday, September 20 and Sunday, September 21, the market will feature over 70 stalls selling a variety of items including artisan food and drink, books, home and kitchenware, plants, prints and seasonal produce.

The market will take place in Tileyard North, the refurbished mill opposite The Hepworth Wakefield, with other activities – including art workshops for families, street food and live music – happening across the gallery and garden.

Entry to the Harvest Festival market is £2.50 in advance or £3.50 on the day, or free for members and under 18s.

During the weekend, exhibition tickets will also be half-price so visitors can experience all that the museum has to offer – including artworks by Barbara Hepworth.